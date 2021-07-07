Vermont needs more people to report storms

VTDigger, a statewide independent news source in Vermont, has an intriguing story about a shortage of storm-watchers hampering the National Weather Service in Burlington. It’s a combination of stay-at-home (fewer people driving to work and seeing stuff), Vermontian self-sufficiency (it didn’t destroy my house so it’s no big deal) and erratic radar coverage because of the Green Mountains.
Pulse storms – storms that suddenly and briefly increase in the severity — are much more difficult to predict. While much shorter and less severe than other storms, their sudden impact can still cause significant damage, especially when they catch people by surprise. But with fewer people affected, most pulse storms go unreported.
The whole story is here.