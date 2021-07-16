YouTube explains ‘manufactured gas’ and other details of pre-electricity lighting

This November 2016 photo shows the ceiling of the Concord gasholder, with scaffolding built as part of repairs when a tree fell on the roof. GEOFF FORESTER/Monitor staff

Concord residents have heard a lot in recent years about their gasholder, the handsome but crumbling brick building built to hold gas made from coal in the days before natural gas. (I’ve written at least a score of stories about it – here’s one.)

Those folks might be interested in this video, part of a series called Technology Explainer. Its a follow-up to a fascinating earlier video which explained why hurricane lanterns look the way they do, and goes into good detail about the development of manufactured gas and its many drawbacks. I heartily recommend it.