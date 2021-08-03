A deep dive on the federal prosecution of NH Bitcoin

The Verge has a deep dive into the federal prosecution of New Hampshire’s Bitcoin fans, for those who want to keep up with it.
Reviewing the case now, (Ian Freeman) is particularly alarmed by the charge of operating a “continuing financial crimes enterprise,” which was levied against him specifically. It seems to have been triggered by the Shire Free Church allegedly bringing in more than $5 million in gross receipts over two years, which puts it in a different class of criminal organization. When we spoke, Freeman was still expecting more charges to emerge from ongoing grand jury proceedings.