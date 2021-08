99% of COVID cases in N.H. happen to (surprise!) unvaccinated people

“Since the beginning of February, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 99% of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 cases and 98% of deaths, according to state data.”

That confirmation of the obvious is part of this piece from the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank.

Note that the story deal with cases from Feb. 1 through June 23, or 5 weeks ago – before the Delta variant had really shown up here. I don’t think that changes the conclusion much, though.