The 2024 solar eclipse will be an official non-holiday holiday

April 8, 2024, is now officially Solar Eclipse Day in New Hampshire, marking the couple hours when a total eclipse of the sun will be visible in northern Coos County. The Legislature passed the law and Gov. Sununu signed it recently.

The new law notes that a total solar eclipse is “an exceptional and providential occurrence over the ages, reminding our species once again of just how small we are, how insignificant our differences are, how vast and powerful the universe that sustains us is, and how we are all, indeed, intimately and irrevocably connected to one another.” It urges “all citizens of the state to commemorate the day with appropriate educational activities.”

You won’t automatically get the day off, though; it’s not an official holiday.