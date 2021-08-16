Tesla came in 15th in the Mt. Washington Auto Road race

The Tesla Model 3 Performance came in 15th in the Climb to the Clouds race up Mt. Washington’s Auto Road. The best time of its two runs was 7:05, about 1:31 slower than the winner, which was a record set in a Subaru WRX which had been tweaked to have 862 (!!!!) horsepower.
The Tesla did come in first in its class. But it was the only one in its class – “stock electric.” I suspect that class will get more crowded in future years.
get pastrana to drive the tesla and it won’t be 15th.
Actually, get better brakes. The car has too much power for the factory brakes, which weren’t able to be bled prior to the run because they moved up the time of the race. Btw, it was actually the Plaid, not the Model 3. The driver, Blake Fuller, is the current record holder on Pikes Peak , first with the Model S and then with the Model 3, so he likely is the perfect driver for the job.