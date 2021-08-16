Tesla came in 15th in the Mt. Washington Auto Road race

The Tesla Model 3 Performance came in 15th in the Climb to the Clouds race up Mt. Washington’s Auto Road. The best time of its two runs was 7:05, about 1:31 slower than the winner, which was a record set in a Subaru WRX which had been tweaked to have 862 (!!!!) horsepower.

The Tesla did come in first in its class. But it was the only one in its class – “stock electric.” I suspect that class will get more crowded in future years.