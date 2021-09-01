Why do people keep seeing mountain lions (which aren’t here) but not wolves (which also aren’t)?

In my New Hampshire career I have written several, and seen at least 20, stories along the lines of “local person thinks they saw a mountain lion but there’s no actual evidence aside from wishful thinking and mistaken sightings, which is the same evidence we have for Bigfoot, alien abductions and the trickle-down theory of economics.”
Here’s a GG post from 2016 (“Certainty about mountain lions shows why humans argue so much“), and here’s one from 2018 and here’s one from 2019, in which an experienced wildlife biologist explains why he isn’t convinced by all the claims.
The Monitor had another such story this weekend, and as I speak it’s the best-read story on the website and has 10 times the usual interaction on the paper’s Facebook page, with 94 (and counting) comments. Most of those comments are variations of “I saw one!!!” with a sprinkling of “Fish and Game won’t admit it because <insert conspiracy theory here>” but happily there are a few sensible ones, such as the very first comment:
“1000’s of game cams throughout NH and not one pic – ever!!! I guess they are all vegetarians no has had any killed sheep, goats, cows or anything else.”
And that, of course, is the unassailable argument. If there was actually any population of mountain lions in New Hampshire or New England we’d have real evidence, just as we do for other very shy carnivores like the lynx. We don’t have any, so there aren’t any. (Absence of evidence isn’t evidence of absence, you say? Wrong: it is very much evidence of absence when there is lots and lots and lots of effort to gather that evidence.)
The interesting question, however, is why so many people are certain they’ve seen mountain lions but few if any make the same claim for wolves, which are much closer (they’re in Quebec) and are just as fascinating and dangerous. Patrick Tate, the Fish & Game wildlife biologist who handles cougar claims, told me that he gets maybe 2-3 wolf reports a year – “some years there are zero” – as compared to scores, maybe hundreds, of cougar reports.
“To date (wolf) reports with pictures have been eastern coyote and a few wolf/dog hybrids (escaped domestic animals). Wolf/dog hybrids are legal pets in NH under Department of Agriculture. Keeping a wolf/dog hybrid requires certain measures are taken (see RSA 466-a).”
Maybe coyotes fill our scary-canine mental niche so there’s no need to imagine wolves, in a way that bobcats don’t fill the scary-feline niche?
I won’t swear I’ve seen one, but one night some kind of big cat was walking up my driveway in Derry as I got home and I followed it with my truck. It was certainly bigger than my German Shepherd and I’d estimate it at least reached the top of my bumper on my Ram 1500. I tried to determine what it was by photos and descriptions online, and mountain lion was the only thing that fit.
I love that these people seem so adamant when denying Catamounts. Having seen one I beg to differ!
As a person with lots of hours on the backroads and in the woods I can easily tell the difference between the type of woodland creatures and mot assuredly saw a mountain lion in LEBANON.
45 years ago I was taking a reupholstering class at Lebanon College. I lived in Winsor VT and was taking Route 12A N to Lebanon. It was a wet snowy evening and I was about half way between Plainfield, NH and Lebanon.
All of a sudden this creature jumped from a small hill into the road and stopped blinded by my headlights. At first I though it was a deer because of its color but it wasn’t and I knew immediately that it was a Mounting Lion. It wasn’t as tall as a deer, it had basically the same coloring as a deer, it had a long body, and a long tail that curved at the end.
I know 5 people who have seen a mountain lion. Three saw it a few times when together.
I can only assume that state officials continue to say that there are no mountains lions because they don’t want people hunting them.
Building off of that, let’s think about the theoreticals – what would be the legal issues with the reappearance of a critically endangered mammal in NH or VT? Would establishment of protected habitat be required? Would two cash poor states and respective departmetns have to deal with a lot more paperwork and animal management issues?
Regardless, NH DES should just send people out with PCR sample kits to whoever reports a sighting and see if anything amplifies. To heck with the canard that it didn’t pose for a trail cam or kill a chicken in the open.
PCR of what? If there was something to get a DNA sample from – fur snagged on a fence, scat, blood left behind at a kill site (heck – how about a confirmed kill site!) – we wouldn’t be having this debate. It’s the total lack of this kind of evidence, which exists for all other predators, that makes it clear cougars aren’t here yet.