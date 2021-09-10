Dartmouth is ever-hopeful about cellulosic biofuels

The U.S. Department of Energy has given a $1.2 million, three-year grant to Dartmouth engineering professor Daniel Olson, who is investigating the use of biomass to produce next-generation fuels and chemicals. The goal is to use C. thermocellum, a type of bacteria that has been identified as a promising candidate for cellulosic biofuel production, to better understand similar organisms and their ability to be used as a platform for production of fuels and chemicals. (From NHBR)

If this sounds familiar – a Dartmouth engineering researcher trying to use bacteria to make biofuel out of cellulose (the tough part of plants, not easy to break down) – there’s a reason. I wrote about it last September in a piece titled “We’ll never be the Saudi Arabia of cellulosic biofuel, but it’s still a real thing.” You can read it here – and here’s a tidbit: