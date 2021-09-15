Can the abrupt end of the last ice age tell us anything about what our climate is going to do?

The Mount Washington Observatory has a Science Cafe-like series called Science in the Mountains which has, like SCNH, gone online during the pandemic.

The next one seems particularly interesting: “Charting the Last Great Global Warming: Ice Age Lessons for a Warming World”

Dr. Aaron Putnam, Assistant Professor, University of Maine: About 18,000 years ago, the last ice age came to a stunning end in a signature event called the “last glacial termination”. But what caused this abrupt, great global warming event is still not entirely understood. Join University of Maine Assistant Professor Dr. Aaron Putnam to learn about what our most recent glacial period, the largest natural climate variation registered during the time frame of humans, might teach us about our warming world today.

It’s on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. You have to register because they can only host so many people – check it out here.