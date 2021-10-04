N.H. patents through Oct. 3

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3.

***

SET North America Assigned Patent for 3D Packaging with Low-Force Thermocompression Bonding of Oxidizable Materials

SET North America, Chester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,134,598, initially filed March 1, 2013) developed by Eric Frank Schulte, Santa Barbara, California, for “3D packaging with low-force thermocompression bonding of oxidizable materials.“

***

Position Imaging, Assigned Patent for Spatial Diveristy for Relative Position Tracking

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,132,004, initially filed June 14, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “spatial diveristy for relative position tracking.” The co-inventors are Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, Brett Bilbrey, Sunnyvale, California, Harry Lee Deffebach III, Melbourne Beach, Florida, and Krenar Komoni, Worcester, Massachusetts.

***

U.S. Foundation for Inspiration & RECOG Assigned Patent for Systems, Methods for Remotely Controlled Device Position, Orientation Determination

U.S. Foundation for Inspiration and RECOG, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,131,747, initially filed March 31, 2011) developed by two co-inventors for “systems and methods for remotely controlled device position and orientation determination.” The co-inventors are Chris P. Jennings, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and James R. Rahaim, Amherst, New Hampshire.

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Handgun Slide with Embedded Sight Assembly

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,131,526, initially filed June 11, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “handgun slide with embedded sight assembly.” The co-inventors are Jacob Thomas Shawley, Somersworth, New Hampshire, Phillip H. Strader Jr, Stratham, New Hampshire, Trevor Eaton, South Hampton, New Hampshire, and Jesse Cole, Newmarket, New Hampshire.

***

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for Modular Barrel System, Method for Its Manufacture

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,131,518, initially filed Jan. 11, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a “modular barrel system and method for its manufacture.” The co-inventors are James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Jared Majcher, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

***

LTAG Systems Assigned Patent for Controlling Lifting Gas in Inflatable Structures

LTAG Systems, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,130,557, initially filed Sept. 8, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “controlling lifting gas in inflatable structures.” The co-inventors are Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire.

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Hockey Skate Including One-Piece Frame with Integral Pedestals

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,130,044, initially filed Dec. 12, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “hockey skate including a one-piece frame with integral pedestals.” The co-inventors are Stephen J. Davis, Van Nuys, California, David Perreault, Laval, Canada, Dmitry Rusakov, Montreal, Canada, and Ian Fung, Van Nuys, California.

***

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Chest Drainage System

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,129,971, initially filed Jan. 4, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a chest drainage system. The co-inventors are Wolfram Grziwa, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, and Greg Peatfield, Atkinson, New Hampshire.

***

Deka Assigned Patent for Syringe Pump, Related Method, System

Deka, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,129,933, initially filed Oct. 2, 2018) developed by nine co-inventors for a “syringe pump, and related method and system.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Michael J. Baier, Dunbarton, New Hampshire, Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire, Jonathan R. Thurber, Deerfield, New Hampshire, and Martin D. Desch, Newburyport, Massachusetts.

***

Deka Assigned Patent for Fluid Container Devices, Methods, Systems

Deka, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,129,772, initially filed June 5, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “fluid container devices, methods and systems.” The co-inventors are Akshay R. Kamdar, Zionsville, Indiana, Daniel M. Hartmann, Arlington, Massachusetts, Gavin M. McKeown, Bedford, Massachusetts, and James A. Davies, Upper Cambourne, United Kingdom.

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Surgical Navigation with Stereovision, Associated Methods

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,129,562, initially filed Feb. 10, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “surgical navigation with stereovision and associated methods.” The co-inventors are David W. Roberts, Lyme, New Hampshire, Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire, Alexander Hartov, Enfield, New Hampshire, Songbai Ji, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Xiaoyao Fan, Lebanon, New Hampshire.

***

Felton Assigned Patent for Conveyance Belt for High Speed Planting of Seeds

Felton, Londonderry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,129,325, initially filed June 28, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “conveyance belt for high speed planting of seeds.” The co-inventors are Donald James Marler III, Emmaus, Pennsylvania, and Marc Godin, Manchester, New Hampshire.

***

Rockwell Automation Technologies Assigned Patent for Triangulation Applied as Safety Scanner

Rockwell Automation Technologies, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,125,860, initially filed Sept. 29, 2017) developed by nine co-inventors for a “triangulation applied as a safety scanner.” The co-inventors are Richard Galera, Nashua, New Hampshire, Anne E. Bowlby, Lowell, Massachusetts, Derek W. Jones, Galloway, United Kingdom, Nilesh Pradhan, South Grafton, Massachusetts, Amanda Jimenez Marrufo, Camas, Spain, Fernando Manuel Medeiro Hidalgo, Seville, Spain, Rafael Dominguez Castro, Benacazon, Spain, Rafael Romay Juarez, Seville, Spain, and Sergio Morillas Castillo, Seville, Spain.

***

NortonLifeLock Assigned Patent for Retrieving Driver Safety Scores by Passenger Devices

NortonLifeLock, Tempe, Arizona, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,124,195, initially filed Oct. 27, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “systems and methods for retrieving driver safety scores by passenger devices.” The co-inventors are Lei Gu, Bedford, Massachusetts, and Matt Boucher, Merrimack, New Hampshire.

***

Olympus America Assigned Patent for Flow Cell for Analysis of Fluids

Olympus America, Center Valley, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,131,617, initially filed July 21, 2020) developed by eight co-inventors for a “flow cell for analysis of fluids.” The co-inventors are Gerard Colclough, Quincy, Massachusetts, Steven W. Chin, Lexington, Massachusetts, Ronald Scott Collicutt, Northbridge, Massachusetts, Alex Thurston, Belmont, Massachusetts, Michael Murray, Boston, Massachusetts, Ernest Moseley, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Jacob LaRocca, Somerville, Massachusetts, and Joel W. Kenyon, Londonberry, New Hampshire.

***

Healthview Services Assigned Patent for Custom Interface for Client-Specific Behavior Modification

Healthview Services, Danvers, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,132,822, initially filed June 3, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “custom interface for client-specific behavior modification.” The co-inventors are Renato Ron Mastrogiovanni, Topsfield, Massachusetts, Zachary Shapleigh, Goffstown, New Hampshire, Amy Tenanes, Grafton, Massachusetts, Michael J. Gillen, Washington, Missouri, and Raymond Weick, Eureka, Missouri.

***

Scholar Rock Assigned Patent for Isoform-Selective TGF.Beta.1 Inhibitors, Use Thereof

Scholar Rock, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,130,803, initially filed July 11, 2019) developed by 16 co-inventors for “isoform-selective TGF.beta.1 inhibitors and use thereof.” The co-inventors are Abhishek Datta, Boston, Massachusetts, Allan Capili, Somerville, Massachusetts, Thomas Schurpf, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Constance Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts, Kevin B. Dagbay, Brighton, Massachusetts, Christopher Chapron, Watertown, Massachusetts, Stefan Wawersik, Westborough, Massachusetts, Christopher Littlefield, Marblehead, Massachusetts, Gregory J. Carven, Maynard, Massachusetts, Alan Buckler, Arlington, Massachusetts, Susan Lin, Boston, Massachusetts, Justin W. Jackson, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Caitlin Stein, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Matthew Salotto, Hanover, New Hampshire, Andrew Avery, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Anthony Cooper, White River Junction, Vermont.

***

Nanoscale Powders Assigned Patent for Methods for Producing Metal Powders

Nanoscale Powders, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,130,177, initially filed Feb. 22, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “methods for producing metal powders.” The co-inventors are David Henderson, Concord, New Hampshire, Andrew Matheson, Belmont, Massachusetts, Richard Van Lieshout, New Freedom, Pennsylvania, Donald Finnerty, New Freedom, Pennsylvania, and John W. Koenitzer, Carlisle, Massachusetts.

***

Hydrow Assigned Patent for Rowing

Hydrow, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,130,017, initially filed Sept. 30, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for rowing. The co-inventors are Bruce Smith, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Chris Paul, Lincoln, Massachusetts, Christopher Evans, Amherst, New Hampshire, Gerhard Pawelka, Lexington, Massachusetts, William Burke, San Francisco, California, Harald Quintus-Bosz, Sudbury, Massachusetts, and Klaus Renner, Hollis, New Hampshire.

***

Xenotherapeutics, Xenotherapeutics Assigned Patent for Xenotransplantation Products, Methods

Xenotherapeutics, Boston, Massachusetts, Xenotherapeutics, Enfield, New Hampshire, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,129,922, initially filed Sept. 10, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “xenotransplantation products and methods.” The co-inventors are Paul W. Holzer, Enfield, New Hampshire, Jon Adkins, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Rodney L. Monroy, North Fort Myers, Florida, and Elizabeth J. Chang, Pittsford, New York.

***

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Assigned Patent for Minocycline Compounds for Biodefense

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,129,839, initially filed Feb. 24, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “minocycline compounds for biodefense.” The co-inventors are Michael P. Draper, Windham, New Hampshire, and S. Ken Tanaka, Bellevue, Washington.

***

KIC Ventures Assigned Patent for System, Method for Bone Fusing Implants

KIC Ventures, Malden, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,129,655, initially filed July 18, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a “system and method for bone fusing implants.” The co-inventors are Jeremy Crossgrove, Brookline, Massachusetts, Oscar Herrera, Malden, Massachusetts, Michael Emery, Windham, New Hampshire, Joshua Finkel, Malden, Massachusetts, Kyle Woodard, Malden, Massachusetts, and Kingsley R. Chin, Wilton Manors, Florida.

