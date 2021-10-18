Remember, 603 is no longer optional as of Sunday (boooo!)

Just a reminder that Sunday is the day that we’ll have to start dialing “603” in front of most local calls. If you haven’t added it to numbers in your Contact list, you’ll start getting annoying messages that the call can’t go through.

I wrote about the change and why it’s happening here. TL;DR summary: A three-digit exchange in Portsmouth is being taken over for a nationwide suicide hotline so area codes are now needed to let the switching office know which one you’re calling.

If you like area codes and want to dive into the weeds on methodology, check out this piece I did last year on efforts to tweak the method that numbers are distributed.