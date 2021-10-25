Huge lithium supply found in Maine, but there are complications

A massive supply of underground lithium has been found in western Maine, reports The Maine Monitor, but there are complications:

The richest known hard rock lithium deposit in the world lies a few miles northeast of the ski slopes of Sunday River …

Yet lithium is a metal, and state regulations passed in 2017 prohibit mining for metals in open pits of more than three acres, which would be the only way to cost-effectively extract lithium at Plumbago North.

“Because those metals have a relatively low cost, in terms of their concentration per ton or per ounce, you need to excavate large volumes of rock cheaply in order to economically and profitably produce the metal you’re interested in.”