N.H. patents through Nov. 7

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7.***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Power Budget Calculation Using Power Headroom

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,166,240, initially filed Jan. 24, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “power budget calculation using power headroom.” The co-inventors are Hemanth Palally, Bangalore, India, and Biswajeet Kumar, Bangalore, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,66,240.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,66,240&RS=PN/1,11,66,240

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Community Self-Managed Radio Access Network

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,165,641, initially filed Jan. 31, 2019) developed by Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, for a “community self-managed radio access network.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,65,641.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,65,641&RS=PN/1,11,65,641

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Antenna Integrated Radio with Wireless Fronthaul

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,165,459, initially filed July 14, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for an “antenna integrated radio with wireless fronthaul.” The co-inventors are Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,65,459.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,65,459&RS=PN/1,11,65,459

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Broad Frequency Range Tuner

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,165,457, initially filed Aug. 13, 2020) developed by Randall T. Enderby, Derry, New Hampshire, for a “broad frequency range tuner.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,65,457.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,65,457&RS=PN/1,11,65,457

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Ultra-Fast, Stable Method to Change the Divergence of Laser Beam

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,165,213, initially filed June 21, 2019) developed by Philip R. Staver, Wilton, New Hampshire, for an “ultra-fast and stable method to change the divergence of a laser beam.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,65,213.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,65,213&RS=PN/1,11,65,213

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Electronic Patient Care

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,164,672, initially filed Feb. 11, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and apparatus for electronic patient care.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, and John J. Biasi, Groton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,64,672.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,64,672&RS=PN/1,11,64,672

***

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Identifying Non-Exactly Matching Text

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,163,955, initially filed Nov. 2, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “identifying non-exactly matching text.” The co-inventors are Brian Amend, Rye, New Hampshire, Melissa Kutsch, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jessica Moran, Rye, New Hampshire, and Sean Glerum, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,63,955.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,63,955&RS=PN/1,11,63,955

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Data Layer Architecture, Open Data Layer Module

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,163,786, initially filed May 31, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “data layer architecture, open data layer module and translation layer.” The co-inventors are Douglas P. Rockwell, San Diego, California, Michael W. Holm, Escondido, California, and Erik Visnyak, San Diego, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,63,786.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,63,786&RS=PN/1,11,63,786

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor for Angle Detection with Phase-Locked Loop

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,163,022, initially filed June 12, 2015) developed by Steven Daubert, Bedford, New Hampshire, for a “magnetic field sensor for angle detection with a phase-locked loop.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,63,022.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,63,022&RS=PN/1,11,63,022

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Sensors Having Signal Redundancy

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,163,021, initially filed March 5, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “sensors having signal redundancy.” The co-inventors are Andreas P. Friedrich, Metz-Tessy, France, and Christophe Lutz, Vitry-sur-Seine, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,63,021.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,63,021&RS=PN/1,11,63,021

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensors Having Stray Field Rejection

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,163,019, initially filed Aug. 5, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “magnetic field sensors having stray field rejection.” The co-inventors are Virag V. Chaware, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Aaron Cook, Deerfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,63,019.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,63,019&RS=PN/1,11,63,019

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Determining Depth, Concentration of Subsurface Fluorescent Object

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and University Health Network, Toronto, Canada, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,162,900, initially filed April 26, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “device and method for determining depth and concentration of a subsurface fluorescent object.” The co-inventors are Keith D. Paulsen, Hanover, New Hampshire, David W. Roberts, Lyme, New Hampshire, Dennis Wirth, Hanover, New Hampshire, Brian C. Wilson, Toronto, Canada, and Mira Sibai, Toronto, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,62,900.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,62,900&RS=PN/1,11,62,900

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Angular Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,162,815, initially filed Sept. 14, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for an “angular magnetic field sensor and rotating target with stray field immunity.” The co-inventors are Ali Husain Yusuf Sirohiwala, San Francisco, California, and Nevenka Kozomora, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,62,815.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,62,815&RS=PN/1,11,62,815

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Suppressor with Integral Flash Hider

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,162,753, initially filed April 22, 2020) developed by Krzysztof J. Kras, Fremont, New Hampshire, for a “suppressor with integral flash hider and reduced gas back flow.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,62,753.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,62,753&RS=PN/1,11,62,753

***

LTAG Systems Assigned Patent for Submersible Vehicles for Collecting Material From Seafloor

LTAG Systems, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,161,579, initially filed June 7, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for “systems, modules, and submersible vehicles for collecting material from a seafloor.” The co-inventors are Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,61,579.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,61,579&RS=PN/1,11,61,579

***

Velcro IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Molding Fastener Products

Velcro IP Holdings, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,161,283, initially filed Dec. 20, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for molding fastener products. The co-inventors are Gregory K. Kopanski, Candia, New Hampshire, and Paul M. Siemiesz, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,61,283.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,61,283&RS=PN/1,11,61,283

***

Velcro IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Fastener Element Shape

Velcro IP Holdings, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,160,334, initially filed Aug. 18, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a fastener element shape. The co-inventors are Christopher M. Gallant, Nottingham, New Hampshire, Luis Parellada Armela, Argentona, Spain, and Stephen R. Arata, Kingston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,60,334.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,60,334&RS=PN/1,11,60,334

***

Cofense Assigned Patent for Message Platform for Automated Threat Simulation, Reporting, Detection

Cofense, Leesburg, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,159,545, initially filed Feb. 25, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “message platform for automated threat simulation, reporting, detection, and remediation.” The co-inventors are Aaron Higbee, Leesburg, Virginia, David Chamberlain, New Boston, New Hampshire, and Vineetha Philip, Fairfax Station, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,159,545.PN.&OS=PN/11,159,545&RS=PN/11,159,545

***

OSRAM Sylvania Assigned Patent for Method of Coupling Automotive Exterior Light Bars

OSRAM Sylvania, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,162,644, initially filed Sept. 26, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “method of coupling automotive exterior light bars.” The co-inventors are Nicholas Fowler, Deering, New Hampshire, and Christopher Apkarian, Hooksett, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,162,644.PN.&OS=PN/11,162,644&RS=PN/11,162,644

***

128 Technology Assigned Patent for Network Neighborhoods for Establishing Communication Relationships

128 Technology, Burlington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,165,863, initially filed July 31, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for “network neighborhoods for establishing communication relationships between communication interfaces in an administrative domain.” The co-inventors are Patrick Timmons, Newton, Massachusetts, Michael Baj, Somerville, Massachusetts, Hadriel S. Kaplan, Nashua, New Hampshire, Robert Penfield, Concord, Massachusetts, and Patrick J. MeLampy, Dunstable, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,165,863.PN.&OS=PN/11,165,863&RS=PN/11,165,863

***

Arbor Networks Assigned Patent for Mitigation of Network Denial of Service

Arbor Networks, Westford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,165,817, initially filed Nov. 26, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “mitigation of network denial of service attacks using IP location services.” The co-inventors are Sean O’Hara, Ypsilanti, Michigan, Andrew David Mortensen, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Brian St. Pierre, Acworth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,165,817.PN.&OS=PN/11,165,817&RS=PN/11,165,817

***

Exagrid Systems Assigned Patent for Scalable Grid Deduplication

Exagrid Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,163,727, initially filed May 14, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a scalable grid deduplication. The co-inventors are Thomas G. Hansen, Bellingham, Massachusetts, Daniel P. Martinelli, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Lucas H. Makosky, Harvard, Massachusetts, Mark B. Hecker, Northborough, Massachusetts, Stephen A. Smith, Bedford, New Hampshire, Adrian T. VanderSpek, Worcester, Massachusetts, and David G. Therrien, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,163,727.PN.&OS=PN/11,163,727&RS=PN/11,163,727

***

Berkshire Grey, Bedford Assigned Patent for Method for Processing Objects Including Mobile Matrix Carrier Systems

Berkshire Grey, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,161,689, initially filed Oct. 26, 2018) developed by 20 co-inventors for “movement systems and method for processing objects including mobile matrix carrier systems.” The co-inventors are Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts, Kevin Ahearn, Fort Mill, South Carolina, John Richard Amend, Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts, Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts, Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire, Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts, Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California, Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts, Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington, Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,61,689.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,61,689&RS=PN/1,11,61,689

***

Covidien Assigned Patent for Fluid Infusion System

Covidien, Mansfield, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,160,924, initially filed Dec. 13, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a fluid infusion system. The co-inventors are Peter Boyle, Bedford, New Hampshire, Keith Isaacson, Newton, Massachusetts, Seth Traub, Andover, Massachusetts, and Craig Traub, Andover, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,60,924.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,60,924&RS=PN/1,11,60,924

***

Tepha Assigned Patent for Vacuum Membrane Thermoformed poly-4-Hydroxybutyrate Medical Implants

Tepha, Lexington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,160,898, initially filed Dec. 4, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “vacuum membrane thermoformed poly-4-hydroxybutyrate medical implants.” The co-inventors are David P. Martin, Arlington, Massachusetts, and Said Rizk, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,60,898.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,60,898&RS=PN/1,11,60,898

***

Gyrus ACMI Assigned Patent for Scanning Ureteroscope for Maximizing Efficiency in Laser Lithotripsy

Gyrus ACMI, Westborough, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,160,573, initially filed November 2, 2017) developed by Tailin Fan, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “scanning ureteroscope for maximizing efficiency in laser lithotripsy.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,60,573.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,60,573&RS=PN/1,11,60,573