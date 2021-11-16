Wait, maybe I wasn’t so wrong about area codes after all

Recently I took myself to task for repeating a story that was too good to check – that the original area codes were assigned by population to minimize time spent on the network dialing. Here’s the story, if you missed it.

But maybe I wasn’t so wrong, after all – although I still lose points for never double-checking the story.

The Talk page attached to the wikipedia article North American Numbering System is having a long debate about whether population was, in fact, a factor in assigning those original 86 codes. So far the debate is remaining logical but I fear it will soon devolve into parties insulting each other.

You can follow it here – scroll down to the section headed “Details on the scheme for assigning numbers to areas?”