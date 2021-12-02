N.H. patents through Dec. 5

By Targeted News Service

The following patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Dynamic Multi-Access Wireless Network Virtualization

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,191,127, initially filed Feb. 11, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “dynamic multi-access wireless network virtualization.” The co-inventors are Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire, Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,191,127.PN.&OS=PN/11,191,127&RS=PN/11,191,127

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Multipath TCP with Mesh Access

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,191,121, initially filed July 23, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “multipath TCP with mesh access.” The co-inventors are David Cullerot, Amherst, New Hampshire, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, and Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,191,121.PN.&OS=PN/11,191,121&RS=PN/11,191,121

***

Reia Assigned Patent for Pessary for Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Reia, Lyme, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,185,438, initially filed Sept. 25, 2018) developed by eight co-inventors for a “pessary for pelvic organ prolapse.” The co-inventors are Ariana M. Sopher, Somerville, Massachusetts, Kaitlin E. Maier, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Meegan P. Daigler, Brooklyn, New York, Paul D. Hanissian, Lyme, New Hampshire, Dana L. Wieland, Los Angeles, California, Callan R.M. George, Sunnyvale, California, Juhi Kalra, San Francisco, California, and Sophie K. Sheeline, Hillsborough, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,185,438.PN.&OS=PN/11,185,438&RS=PN/11,185,438

***

Markem-Imaje Assigned Patent for Techniques to Reduce Debris Buildup Around Print Head Nozzles

Markem-Imaje, Keene, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,186,086, initially filed April 16, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “systems and techniques to reduce debris buildup around print head nozzles.” The co-inventors are Frances H. Benton, Keene, New Hampshire, and Arjun Venkataramanan, Keene, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,186,086.PN.&OS=PN/11,186,086&RS=PN/11,186,086

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Three-Dimensional Shape Estimation of Objects Via Polarimetry

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,187,523, initially filed May 28, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “three-dimensional shape estimation of objects via polarimetry.” The co-inventors are Michael J. DeWeert, Kaneohe, Hawaii, Eric M. Louchard, Miami, Florida, Reid A. Noguchi, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Dugan C. Yoon, Honolulu, Hawaii. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,187,523.PN.&OS=PN/11,187,523&RS=PN/11,187,523

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Layout of Magnetoresistance Element

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,187,764, initially filed March 20, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “layout of magnetoresistance element.” The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, Amal Hamdache, Limours, France, Julien Voillot, Chilly Mazarin, France, and Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,187,764.PN.&OS=PN/11,187,764&RS=PN/11,187,764

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Two-Factor Authentication in Cellular Radio Access Network

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,190,510, initially filed Nov. 15, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “two-factor authentication in a cellular radio access network.” The co-inventors are Jitender Arora, Westford, Massachusetts, Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, and Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,190,510.PN.&OS=PN/11,190,510&RS=PN/11,190,510

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Inter-Cell Fractional Frequency Reuse Scheduler

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,191,090, initially filed Feb. 19, 2020) developed by 10 co-inventors for an “inter-cell fractional frequency reuse scheduler.” The co-inventors are Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Murali Talluri, Shirley, Massachusetts, Praveen Puvvadi, San Francisco, California, Mohit Chugh, Nashua, New Hampshire, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Anoop Kumar, Pune, India, Syed Intekhab Anjum, Pune, India, Santosh Kumar Pandey, Pune, India, Sharique Qureshi, Pune, India, and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,191,090.PN.&OS=PN/11,191,090&RS=PN/11,191,090

***

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM NOV. 28 – DEC. 5

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

***

TM IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Transpositional Modulation

TM IP Holdings, Tucson, Arizona, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,184,200, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for transpositional modulation. The co-inventors are Harvey C. Woodsum, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Richard C. Gerdes, Tucson, Arizona. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,184,200.PN.&OS=PN/11,184,200&RS=PN/11,184,200

***

DAK Americas Assigned Patent for Polyester Containers, Films with Reduced Gas Permeability

DAK Americas, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,186,713, initially filed April 11, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for “polyester containers and films with reduced gas permeability.” The co-inventors are Rajat Kapoor, Lexington, South Carolina, Peter S. Kezios, Wilmington, North Carolina, and George F. Rollend, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,186,713.PN.&OS=PN/11,186,713&RS=PN/11,186,713

***

ETA Wireless Assigned Patent for Power Management Control Over Transmission Line for Millimeter Wave Chip Sets for Cellular Radios

ETA Wireless, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,191,028, initially filed Sept. 4, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for “power management control over a transmission line for millimeter wave chip sets for cellular radios.” The co-inventors are John R. Hoversten, Arlington, Massachusetts, Yevgeniy A. Tkachenko, Belmont, Massachusetts, Birol Bekirov, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sri Harsh Pakala, Chandler, Arizona, and James Garrett, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,11,91,028.PN.&OS=PN/1,11,91,028&RS=PN/1,11,91,028

***

Toast Assigned Patent for Modular Dual Band Mobile Point-of-Sale Terminal

Toast, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,188,891, initially filed Nov. 21, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “modular dual band mobile point-of-sale terminal.” The co-inventors are Ronald Vick, Morton Grove, Illinois, and Steven P. Papa, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,188,891.PN.&OS=PN/11,188,891&RS=PN/11,188,891

***

Synventive Molding Solutions Assigned Patent for Injection Molding Flow Control Apparatus

Synventive Molding Solutions, Peabody, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,186,022, initially filed Dec. 17, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for an “injection molding flow control apparatus and method.” The co-inventors are Vito Galati, Rowley, Massachusetts, Sergio Ribeiro de Oliveira Antunes, Amesbury, Massachusetts, and J. Andres Lopez, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,186,022.PN.&OS=PN/11,186,022&RS=PN/11,186,022

***

Teradiode Assigned Patent for Two-Dimensional Multi-Beam Stabilizer

Teradiode, Wilmington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,189,983, initially filed Sept. 6, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “two-dimensional multi-beam stabilizer and combining systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Parviz Tayebati, Sherborn, Massachusetts, and Bien Chann, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,189,983.PN.&OS=PN/11,189,983&RS=PN/11,189,983

***

TC1 Assigned Patent for Ventricular Cuff

TC1, St. Paul, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,185,683, initially filed Dec. 5, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a ventricular cuff. The co-inventors are Justin Aron Callaway, Goffstown, New Hampshire, Christopher James Cotter, Newburyport, Massachusetts, Cori Pierce, Melrose, Massachusetts, Maria Dominika Kulinski, Middleton, Massachusetts, Ben Gamulo, Brentwood, California, Kevin Bourque, Reading, Massachusetts, and Jeff Narum, Pleasanton, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,185,683.PN.&OS=PN/11,185,683&RS=PN/11,185,683

***

ModernaTX Assigned Patent for Combinations of mRNAs Encoding Immune Modulating Polypeptides

ModernaTX, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,185,510, initially filed Aug. 16, 2019) developed by eight co-inventors for “combinations of mRNAs encoding immune modulating polypeptides and uses thereof.” The co-inventors are Joshua P. Frederick, Charlestown, Massachusetts, Ailin Bai, Newton, Massachusetts, Vladimir Presnyak, Manchester, New Hampshire, Stephen G. Hoge, Brookline, Massachusetts, Kerry Benenato, Sudbury, Massachusetts, Iain McFadyen, Arlington, Massachusetts, Ellalahewage Sathyajith Kumarasinghe, Harvard, Massachusetts, and Susannah Hewitt, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,185,510.PN.&OS=PN/11,185,510&RS=PN/11,185,510

***

Thermo Scientific Portable Analytical Instruments Assigned Patent for Methods for Detecting Elements in Sample

Thermo Scientific Portable Analytical Instruments, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,187,664, initially filed July 7, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “devices and methods for detecting elements in a sample.” The co-inventors are Pietro Caria, Munich, Germany, Michael E. Dugas, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Gregory M. Tully, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and Stephen I. Shefsky, Brooklyn, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,187,664.PN.&OS=PN/11,187,664&RS=PN/11,187,664

***

Covidien Assigned Patent for Method for Indicating Return Electrode Contact

Covidien, Mansfield, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,185,362, initially filed May 16, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method for indicating return electrode contact.” The co-inventors are John R. Gearheart, Dover, New Hampshire, and David Hubelbank, Newmarket, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,185,362.PN.&OS=PN/11,185,362&RS=PN/11,185,362

***

iRobot Assigned Patent for Autonomous Surface Cleaning Robot for Wet, Dry Cleaning

iRobot, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,185,204, initially filed Dec. 21, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for an “autonomous surface cleaning robot for wet and dry cleaning.” The co-inventors are Andrew Ziegler, Arlington, Massachusetts, Christopher John Morse, Malden, Massachusetts, Duane L. Gilbert Jr., Goffstown, New Hampshire, Andrew Jones, Roslindale, Massachusetts, Scott Pratt, Cary, North Carolina, Paul E. Sandin, Brookline, New Hampshire, and Nancy Dussault-Smith, Weymouth, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,185,204.PN.&OS=PN/11,185,204&RS=PN/11,185,204