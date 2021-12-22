10-digit dialing is slow to arrive, but what about an initial 1?

Despite the big splash in October about the arrival of mandatory 10-digit dialing to New Hampshire, sometimes you can still get through with good old seven digits.

Consolidated Communications is rolling out the 10-digit requirement one switching center or central office or something like that at a time. That means that phone calls on landlines can be a game: dial just the New Hampshire number without 603 area code and see what happens!

I’m getting through four times out of five at the moment doing this, although your mileage may differ. I’m sure that figure will decline as we approach next July’s deadline, when 988 becomes a national suicide hotline.

(You’ll recall we have to dial 603 for in-state calls because some Portsmouth exchanges start with 988, so dialing the area code is needed to allow the hotline to work here. Maine, which doesn’t have any exchanges that start with 988, won’t need to dial its area code.)

That’s all well and good but another question has comes up as I play this game. When my seven-digit-dialing doesn’t go through I hear a recording that says to hang up and dial “1 plus the area code”.

Really? I’ve never needed to actually dial that 1 to connect inside New Hampshire – just 603 and the phone number.

Local Callings Areas, that’s what – as confirmed by Jeff McKeefry, who has the very cool title of Director of Switch Engineering at Consolidated Communications and who answered my questions.

That initial 1 dates back to the post-adolescent phase of the nation’s telephone network. Lots of local networks had grown up in cities and states, but connecting them to a dial-only national network – one that didn’t need a human operator to figure out where your call was going was complicated.

The initial 1 was added to alert your nearest phone switch that the call was going outside the local calling area. Otherwise it could get confused when you dialed 802 to know whether it was the start of a local number, which required one set of actions, or a call to Vermont, which required a different set of actions.

Changes in technology have sidestepped much of this need – most notably, cell phones never used an initial 1 because they’re only on their national network – but initial-1 dialing has stayed in place for long-distance landline calls. Even within your area code, a 1 is needed for calls outside your Local Calling Area once 10-digit dialing begins.

Those successful seven-digit calls I have made? They’ve all been very local.

The Local Calling Area is defined by the technology of your switching network, which often dates back decades. There’s no set geographic outline although it usually comprises between a half-dozen and a dozen communities around you.

You can find your Local Calling Area in the front of the phone book, as part of the Customer Info Guide. You do have a phone book, don’t you?

Probably not. I have the 2020 yellow pages in a kitchen drawer, but I seem to be a rarity. Consolidated Communications knows that few people actually read them any more because it isn’t working too hard of proofreading. My page about the local calling area starts with “If you are a Fairpoint Customer …”