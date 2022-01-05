A benefit of climate change? Great Bay oysters may be spawning earlier

There are indications that as waters warm in the Great Bay, oysters may be spawning earlier than in the past, helping efforts to replenish this important species.

The finding “suggests that spat brought in to augment current sites of active restoration should be released earlier in the season and that recruitment devices should be deployed before the previously thought first spawn of each season.”

The paper is here: “Temporal Dynamics of Eastern Oyster Larval Abundance in Great Bay Estuary, New Hampshire (bioone.org)

I’ve written about efforts to restore oysters and their fabulous water-cleaning abilities to New Hampshire before – most recent here: https://granitegeek.concordmonitor.com/2021/09/23/growing-oysters-is-as-good-for-the-great-bay-as-it-is-for-your-dinner-menu/