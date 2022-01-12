Fake snow is less forgiving, skiers find

Another victim of climate change: The safety of high-speed skiers on cross-country tracks. Reports AP:
Many top Nordic skiers and biathletes say crashes are becoming more common as climate change reduces the availability of natural snow, forcing racers to compete on tracks with the machine-made version.
Machine-made snow has a higher moisture content, making it ice up quickly, skiers and experts say.
Some venues even make snow and then store it under wood chips through the summer and spread it around a track when it gets cold. Artificial snow, welcome as it may be, does not get better with age.
simple solution – just like driving in snow – go slower and remain in control.