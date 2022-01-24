NH patents through Jan. 23

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Parameter Optimization, Event Prediction Based on Cell Heuristics

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,229,087, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “parameter optimization and event prediction based on cell heuristics.” The co-inventors are Sumit Garg, Hudson, New Hampshire, and Abhijit Navalekar, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,229,087.PN.&OS=PN/11,229,087&RS=PN/11,229,087

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for 2G/3G Signals Over 4G/5G Virtual RAN Architecture

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,228,475, initially filed Jan. 3, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “2G/3G signals over 4G/5G virtual RAN architecture.” The co-inventors are Ofir Ben Ari Katzav, Zur Itshak, Israel, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, and Baruch Navon, Alumot, Israel. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,228,475.PN.&OS=PN/11,228,475&RS=PN/11,228,475

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Digital Capacitive Isolator

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,228,466, initially filed July 30, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for digital capacitive isolator. The co-inventors are Craig S. Petrie, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Srujan Shivanakere, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,228,466.PN.&OS=PN/11,228,466&RS=PN/11,228,466

***

Marmon Utility Assigned Patent for Moisture Seal for High Voltage Insulator

Marmon Utility, Milford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,227,708, initially filed July 25, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “moisture seal for high voltage insulator.” The co-inventors are Charles Clement, Milford, New Hampshire, Guberson Mercedat, Milford, New Hampshire, and Gary Grenier, Milford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,227,708.PN.&OS=PN/11,227,708&RS=PN/11,227,708

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System, Method for Communicating Data

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,227,687, initially filed May 30, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for a “system, method, and apparatus for communicating data.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Todd A. Ballantyne, Amherst, New Hampshire, Frederick Morgan, Canton, Massachusetts, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, and John J. Biasi, Groton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,227,687.PN.&OS=PN/11,227,687&RS=PN/11,227,687

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Method for Co-Locating Dissimilar Optical Systems in Single Aperture

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,226,436, initially filed Dec. 18, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “method for co-locating dissimilar optical systems in a single aperture.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey L. Jew, Brookline, New Hampshire, Ian B. Murray, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Michael J. Shaw, Epsom, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,226,436.PN.&OS=PN/11,226,436&RS=PN/11,226,436

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Tracking System with Mobile Reader

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,226,395, initially filed April 24, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “tracking system with mobile reader.” The co-inventors are Edward L. Hill, Conway, New Hampshire, and Harry Lee Deffebach III, Melbourne Beach, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,226,395.PN.&OS=PN/11,226,395&RS=PN/11,226,395

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Current Sensor System

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,226,382, initially filed April 7, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a current sensor system. The co-inventors are David Augendre, Menthonnex en Bornes, France, and Yannick Vuillermet, Voglans, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,226,382.PN.&OS=PN/11,226,382&RS=PN/11,226,382

***

Dartmouth College, University of California Assigned Patent for Nanobodies Against Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and the University of California, Oakland, California, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,225,514, initially filed May 29, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for “nanobodies against cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) inhibitory factor (Cif).” The co-inventors are Bruce D. Hammock, Davis, California, Natalia Vasylieva, Davis, California, Jiexian Dong, Davis, California, Christophe Morisseau, West Sacramento, California, and Dean R. Madden, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,225,514.PN.&OS=PN/11,225,514&RS=PN/11,225,514

***

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Compositions, Methods for Ceramide-Elevating Therapeutic Strategies

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,225,512, initially filed April 27, 2018) developed by Brian Barth, Durham, New Hampshire, for “compositions and methods for ceramide-elevating therapeutic strategies.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,225,512.PN.&OS=PN/11,225,512&RS=PN/11,225,512

***

SoClean Assigned Patent for Devices for Ozone Sanitization of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

SoClean, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,224,672, initially filed Feb. 28, 2017) developed by Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, for “systems, methods, and devices for ozone sanitization of continuous positive airway pressure devices.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,224,672.PN.&OS=PN/11,224,672&RS=PN/11,224,672

***

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM JAN. 16 – JAN. 23

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

***

Capital One Services Assigned Patent for Automated Teller Machine Card Ejection Mechanism

Capital One Services, McLean, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,222,514, initially filed Sept. 22, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for an “automated teller machine card ejection mechanism.” The co-inventors are Stephen Young, Keswick, Virginia, Matthew Kolesaric, Mechanicsville, Virginia, and Michael Kidd, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,222,514.PN.&OS=PN/11,222,514&RS=PN/11,222,514

***

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Assigned Patent for Printer Assembly Low Friction Roller Liner

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Solon, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,220,120, initially filed Dec. 18, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “printer assembly low friction roller liner.” The co-inventors are Brian McNamara, Sixmilebridge, Ireland, Ian D. Hutcheson, Dublin, Ireland, Gerard T. Buss, Bedford, New Hampshire, and David A. Rich, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,220,120.PN.&OS=PN/11,220,120&RS=PN/11,220,120

***

Semiconductor Components Industries Assigned Patent for Sub-Harmonic Oscillation Control

Semiconductor Components Industries, Phoenix, Arizona, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,223,273, initially filed April 28, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “sub-harmonic oscillation control in peak current limit mode switching system.” The co-inventors are Yung-I Chang, Taipei, Taiwan, Gabriel Eirea, Cupertino, California, and Shawn Laliberte, Newton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,223,273.PN.&OS=PN/11,223,273&RS=PN/11,223,273

***

FreeWheel Media Assigned Patent for Methods, Computer-Readable Media for Dynamic Content Allocation

FreeWheel Media, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,227,306, initially filed June 3, 2015) developed by four co-inventors for “methods, systems, and computer-readable media for dynamic content allocation.” The co-inventors are Seth Haberman, New York, Robert Bress, New Providence, New Jersey, Claudio Marcus, Andover, New Hampshire, and James Southern, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,227,306.PN.&OS=PN/11,227,306&RS=PN/11,227,306

***

Boston Scientific Scimed Assigned Patent for Medical Devices, Related Methods

Boston Scientific Scimed, Maple Grove, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,224,480, initially filed Aug. 24, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for “medical devices and related methods.” The co-inventors are Paul Smith, Smithfield, Rhode Island, Aidan McGlinchey, Dallas, Texas, Allyn Jensrud, Brookline, Massachusetts, Ramon Estevez, Lowell, Massachusetts, Mingxiang Xu, Wayland, Massachusetts, Niklas Andersson, Wayland, Massachusetts, and Gary Jordan, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,224,480.PN.&OS=PN/11,224,480&RS=PN/11,224,480

***

ActivOrtho Assigned Patent for Active Compression Apparatus, Methods of Assembly

ActivOrtho, Plymouth, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,224,467, initially filed April 4, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for “active compression apparatus, methods of assembly and methods of use.” The co-inventors are Alex Peterson, Maple Grove, Minnesota, Daniel S. Savage, Brecksville, Ohio, Paul J. Hindrichs, Plymouth, Minnesota, Andrew K. Palmer, Eastham, Massachusetts, Michael P. Brenzel, St. Paul, Minnesota, and William F. Ogilvie, Austin, Texas. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,224,467.PN.&OS=PN/11,224,467&RS=PN/11,224,467