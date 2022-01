NH firms with stuff on the James Webb Space Telescope

A poster in reddit named AeroSpaceChair put up an item pointing out that at least three N.H. firms provided products used on the James Webb Space Telescope. (The post is here.)

+ Appli-Tec of Salem. Appli-Tec Part of Historic NASA Goddard Webb Space Telescope Project

+ Timken Co. of Keene (bearings) Enabling the Most Powerful Telescope Ever Constructed – The Timken Company

+ Corning Specialty in Keene and Optical Solutions in Charlestown: (spectograph) Science Instruments (stsci.edu)