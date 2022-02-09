N.H. decides cryptocurrency is worth studying

N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he will name a 12-person commission to hold hearings and make recommendations on laws and regulations dealing with cryptocurrency and “digital assets”.

The commission will include the attorney general, state banking commissioner, legislators and representatives from cankers and credit unions, as well as six people named by Sununu, three with experience in the field. It’s supposed to report in six months.

Commissions like this can be useful jumping-off points for future action or a shell game to hide the fact that you don’t plan on doing anything. It’s impossible to say at this point.

Meanwhile, the Union-Leader notes that the Securities and Exchange Commission legal case against LBRY is going ahead (article here). The SEC says LBRY “failed to register an offering of securities” through a digital asset it established as part of running its video-sharing system.