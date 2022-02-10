Online scammers have to educate people on tech, just like you with your parents

I don’t want to make fun of people who suffer from online scams, which are repulsive and pernicious, but I couldn’t help but chuckle at a quote from the assistant attorney general in my story warning about Valentine’s Day-related romance scams.

With bitcoin, he said scammers will go to great lengths to enable their use by people unfamiliar with the technology.

“They will literally sit on the phone with people and walk them through it. We’ve seen … step-by-step instructions for an 80-year-old person to send bitcoin.”

This should ring a bell with anybody who has had to help their elderly relatives with technology. I can say that, because in my family I’m the elderly relative – just ask my kids.