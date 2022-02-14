N.H. patents through Feb. 13

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13.

NB Research Assigned Patent for System, Method for Securing Resource

NB Research, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,245,534, initially filed Feb. 6, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method for securing a resource.” The co-inventors are Johnathan W. Brownlee, Tucson, Arizona, and Charles Northrup, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,245,534.PN.&OS=PN/11,245,534&RS=PN/11,245,534

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Computer-Implemented Method, System, Apparatus for Electronic Patient Care

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,244,745, initially filed Dec. 20, 2013) developed by six co-inventors for a “computer-implemented method, system, and apparatus for electronic patient care.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John J. Biasi, Groton, Massachusetts, Richard M. Newman, Stratham, New Hampshire, Eric L. Pribyl, Manchester, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Rahul Gupta, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,244,745.PN.&OS=PN/11,244,745&RS=PN/11,244,745

Neursciences Assigned Patent for Optical Identifier, System for Reading Same

Neursciences, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,244,705, initially filed Feb. 27, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “optical identifier and system for reading same.” The co-inventors are Charles Northrup, Bedford, New Hampshire, Jefferson Odhner, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Richard Rarey, Kensington, Maryland. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,244,705.PN.&OS=PN/11,244,705&RS=PN/11,244,705

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Hyperspectral Target Identification

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,244,184, initially filed Feb. 5, 2020) developed by Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for hyperspectral target identification. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,244,184.PN.&OS=PN/11,244,184&RS=PN/11,244,184

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for RF frequency Tuning in Silicon Photoconductive-Switch-Based High Power Microwave Systems

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,243,418, initially filed Aug. 16, 2019) developed by four co-inventors John E. McGeehan, Manchester, New Hampshire, for an “RF frequency tuning in silicon photoconductive-switch-based high power microwave systems.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,243,418.PN.&OS=PN/11,243,418&RS=PN/11,243,418

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Monitoring Level of Regulated Source

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,243,234, initially filed Oct. 2, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and apparatus for monitoring a level of a regulated source.” The co-inventors are Sam Tran, Lee, New Hampshire, Jay M. Towne, Bow, New Hampshire, and P. Karl Scheller, Dover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,243,234.PN.&OS=PN/11,243,234&RS=PN/11,243,234

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Accurate Range-to-Go for Command Detonation

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,243,058, initially filed Sept. 6, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “accurate range-to-go for command detonation.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Bruce Winker, Weaverville, North Carolina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,243,058.PN.&OS=PN/11,243,058&RS=PN/11,243,058

XDI Holdings Assigned Patent for Large Scale Cost Effective Direct Steam Generator System, Method

XDI Holdings, Bedford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,242,772, initially filed Feb. 19, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “large scale cost effective direct steam generator system, method, and apparatus.” The co-inventors are James Charles Juranitch, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Raymond C. Skinner, Coral Springs, Florida, Thomas Raymond Juranitch, Delray Beach, Florida, and Alan C. Reynolds, Novi, Michigan. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,242,772.PN.&OS=PN/11,242,772&RS=PN/11,242,772

Adimab, MAPP Biopharmaceutical, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Assigned Patent for Monoclonal Antibodies, Cocktails for Treatment of Ebola Infections

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, MAPP Biopharmaceutical, San Diego, California, and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,242,379, initially filed June 9, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “monoclonal antibodies and cocktails for treatment of Ebola infections.” The co-inventors are Zachary A. Bornholdt, Encinitas, California, Larry Zeitlin, San Deigo, California, Kartik Chandran, Brooklyn, New York, Anna Wec, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Laura Walker, Norwich, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,242,379.PN.&OS=PN/11,242,379&RS=PN/11,242,379

Adimab, MAPP Biopharmaceutical, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Assigned Patent for Monoclonal Antibodies, Cocktails for Treatment of Ebola Infections

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, MAPP Biopharmaceutical, San Diego, California, and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,242,378, initially filed June 9, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for “monoclonal antibodies and cocktails for treatment of Ebola infections.” The co-inventors are Zachary A. Bornholdt, Encinitas, California, Larry Zeitlin, San Diego, California, Kartik Chandran, Brooklyn, New York, Anna Wec, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Laura Walker, Norwich, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,242,378.PN.&OS=PN/11,242,378&RS=PN/11,242,378

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Leg Pad

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,241,609, initially filed June 11, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a leg pad. The co-inventors are Anthony Gauvin, Montreal, Canada, Thomas Lemelin, Boisbriand, Canada, Marco Beauregard, Gore, Canada, and Jean-Francois Laperriere, Prevost, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,241,609.PN.&OS=PN/11,241,609&RS=PN/11,241,609

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Augmented Reality Systems, Methods Utilizing Reflections

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,244,485, initially filed Aug. 16, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for “augmented reality systems and methods utilizing reflections.” The co-inventors are Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California, Adam Carl Wright, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Adrian Kaehler, Los Angeles, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,244,485.PN.&OS=PN/11,244,485&RS=PN/11,244,485

Citrix Systems Assigned Patent for Provisioning Services Cloud Streaming with Read Cache File Storing Preboot Data

Citrix Systems, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,243,781, initially filed March 4, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “provisioning services (PVS) cloud streaming with read cache file storing preboot data including a network driver.” The co-inventors are Moso Lee, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Simon Graham, Bolton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,243,781.PN.&OS=PN/11,243,781&RS=PN/11,243,781

TC1 Assigned Patent for Adaptive Speed Control Algorithms for Optimizing Flow

TC1, St. Paul, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,241,572, initially filed Aug. 27, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “adaptive speed control algorithms and controllers for optimizing flow in ventricular assist devices.” The co-inventors are Charles Dague, Windham, New Hampshire, and Dan Harjes, Carlisle, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,241,572.PN.&OS=PN/11,241,572&RS=PN/11,241,572

TC1 Assigned Patent for Inertial Sensing for VAD Diagnostics

TC1, St. Paul, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,241,570, initially filed July 15, 2019) developed by eight co-inventors for “systems and methods for inertial sensing for VAD diagnostics and closed loop control.” The co-inventors are John Freddy Hansen, Livermore, California, John Donald Hill, San Francisco, California, Peter Andriola, Dublin, California, Daniel I. Harjes, Carlisle, Massachusetts, Eric Lee, Oakland, California, Gionata Valchera, Zurich, Switzerland, Nichole Mercier, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Urim Salltakaj, Spreitenbach, Switzerland. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,241,570.PN.&OS=PN/11,241,570&RS=PN/11,241,570

Inari Agriculture Technology Assigned Patent for INHT31 Transgenic Soybean

Inari Agriculture Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,242,534, initially filed April 23, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for INHT31 transgenic soybean. The co-inventors are Michael Lee Nuccio, Salem, New Hampshire, Michael Andreas Kock, Rheinfelden, Germany, Joshua L. Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Daniel Rodriguez Leal, Belmont, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,242,534.PN.&OS=PN/11,242,534&RS=PN/11,242,534