N.H. patents through Feb. 27

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27.

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Diagnosing, Treating Presbyopia

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,256,096, initially filed Sept. 14, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for "methods and systems for diagnosing and treating presbyopia." The co-inventors are Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, John Graham Macnamara, Plantation, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Brian T. Schowengerdt, Seattle, Washington, Rony Abovitz, Weston, Florida, and Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California.

***

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for Reconstruction of Links Between Logical Pages in Storage System

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,256,678, initially filed June 30, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for "reconstruction of links between logical pages in a storage system." The co-inventors are Dixitkumar Vishnubhai Patel, Monroe Township, New Jersey, and James O. Owens, Nashua, New Hampshire.

***

YourBio Health Assigned Patent for Collection or Manipulation of Blood Spots

YourBio Health, Medford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,253,179, initially filed May 17, 2016) developed by six co-inventors for "systems and methods for collection and/or manipulation of blood spots or other bodily fluids." The co-inventors are Howard Bernstein, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Donald E. Chickering III, Framingham, Massachusetts, Shawn Davis, Santa Monica, California, Ping Gong, Belmont, Massachusetts, Kristin Horton, Brighton, Massachusetts, and Scott James, Epping, New Hampshire.

***

University of New Hampshire Assigned Patent for Techniques for Empirical Mode Decomposition-Based Signal De-Noising

The University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,257,509, initially filed Nov. 21, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for "techniques for empirical mode decomposition (EMD)-based signal de-noising using statistical properties of intrinsic mode functions (IMFs)." The co-inventors are Nicholas J. Kirsch, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Mahdi H. Al-Badrawi, Durham, New Hampshire, and Bessam Z. Al-Jewad, Madbury, New Hampshire.

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,255,700, initially filed July 31, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a magnetic field sensor. The co-inventors are Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, Jeffrey Eagen, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Damien Dehu, La-Ville-du-Bois, France, Paul A. David, Bow, New Hampshire, Andrea Foletto, Andorno Micca, Italy, and Maxime Rioult, Massy, France.

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Suppressor with Reduced Gas Back Flow

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,255,623, initially filed April 29, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a "suppressor with reduced gas back flow and integral flash hider." The co-inventors are Krzysztof J. Kras, Fremont, New Hampshire, and Evan Miller, Exeter, New Hampshire.

***

Hybrid Automation Assigned Patent for Conversion of Single-Acting Pneumatic Actuator to Electric Power Platform

Hybrid Automation, Derry, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,255,350, initially filed Aug. 21, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a "method and apparatus for conversion of single-acting pneumatic actuator to electric power platform." The co-inventors are Robert Connal, Derry, New Hampshire, and Daniel Lannan, Derry, New Hampshire.

***

Adimab Assigned Patent for Monoclonal Antibodies for Treatment of Ebola Infections

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Mapp Biopharmaceutical, San Diego, California, and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,254,732, initially filed June 9, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for "monoclonal antibodies and cocktails for treatment of Ebola infections." The co-inventors are Zachary A. Bornholdt, Encinitas, California, Larry Zeitlin, San Diego, California, Kartik Chandran, Brooklyn, New York, Anna Wec, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Laura Walker, Norwich, Vermont.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Disposable Components for Fluid Line Autoconnect Systems

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,253,636, initially filed Dec. 3, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for "disposable components for fluid line autoconnect systems and methods." The co-inventors are David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia, Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Nashua, New Hampshire, Simon C. Helmore, San Francisco, California, and Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire.

***

Odin Lure Assigned Patent for Fishing Lure with Internal Baitwell

Odin Lure, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,252,946, initially filed Aug. 22, 2019) developed by Robert Sundstrom, Hudson, New Hampshire, for "fishing lure with internal baitwell."

***

Indigo, AIT Austrian Institute of Technology Assigned Patent for Plants Containing Beneficial Endophytes

Indigo, Boston, Massachusetts, and AIT Austrian Institute of Technology, Vienna, Austria, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,254,908, initially filed April 8, 2019) developed by 16 co-inventors for "plants containing beneficial endophytes." The co-inventors are Birgit Mitter, Giesshubl, Austria, Muhammad Naveed, Faisalabad, Pakistan, Teresa Berninger, Vienna, Austria, Stephane Compant, Vienna, Austria, Angela Sessitsch, Vienna, Austria, Geoffrey Von Maltzahn, Boston, Massachusetts, Richard Bailey Flavell, Thousand Oaks, California, Gerardo V. Toledo, Belmont, Massachusetts, Slavica Djonovic, Malden, Massachusetts, Luis Miguel Marquez, Belmont, Massachusetts, David Morris Johnston, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Yves Alain Millet, Newtonville, Massachusetts, Jeffrey Lyford, Hollis, New Hampshire, Jonathan W. Leff, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Phillip Samayoa, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Craig Sadowski, Somerville, Massachusetts.

***

OPKO Diagnostics Assigned Patent for Fluidic Systems Comprising Incubation Channel

OPKO Diagnostics, Woburn, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,253,853, initially filed March 18, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "fluidic systems comprising an incubation channel, including fluidic systems formed by molding." The co-inventors are Matthew Dirckx, Somerville, Massachusetts, Jason Taylor, Windham, New Hampshire, and Vincent Linder, Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

***

Nanohive Medical Assigned Patent for Designing High X-Ray Lucency Lattice Structures

Nanohive Medical, Woburn, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,253,368, initially filed Feb. 13, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for "methods of designing high x-ray lucency lattice structures." The co-inventors are Christopher L. Jones, Malden, Massachusetts, Ian Helmar, Beverly, Massachusetts, Lucas Diehl, Beverly, Massachusetts, Jason Tinley, Fort Worth, Texas, Kevin D. Chappuis, Malden, Massachusetts, and John F. Sullivan, Pelham, New Hampshire.