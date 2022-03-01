Mass. utilities eye neighborhood ground-sourced heat pumps

Three pilot projects by utilities in Massachusetts will connect ground-source heat pumps to heat and cool entire neighborhoods: “Massachusetts’ major gas utilities, facing the eventual demise of fossil fuels under the state’s decarbonization mandate, are contemplating a new business model: replacing neighborhood gas pipeline networks with pipes that capture and share thermal energy underground.”

The whole story from Canary Media is here.

The city of Concord had a district heating system powered by wood-burning plant but it shut five years ago after losing money. Virtually all of its customers switched to gas-fired individual furnaces – exactly the opposite of what we want to happen.