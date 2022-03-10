Mammoth tooth (our only type of fossil) goes on sale for charity

In Northern New England, where geology melted dinosaur remains (“igneous” has the same root as “ignite” after all) and glaciers ground up everything else, the only fossil you’re likely to find is a woolly mammoth tooth or maybe a bit of rib. As I’ve noted several times in the past, a few have been found but not many.

Surprisingly to many of us, they’re just as likely to be found in the ocean as on land. In the Ice Age the oceans retreated so far that miles of shallow ocean shelf now underwater was still dry land. If a mammoth died there its remains are more likely to survive the retreat of the glaciers. I know of at least two mammoth teeth that have been pulled up in nets by fishermen.

The latest was found just before Christmas and is now being auctioned to raise money for Ukrainian refugees, reports the Portsmouth Herald.

