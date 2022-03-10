N.H. patents through March 13

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from March 6 to March 13.

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Method, Apparatus for Non-Exact Matching of Addresses

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,269,841, initially filed Oct. 17, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “method and apparatus for non-exact matching of addresses.” The co-inventors are Richard A. Baker Jr., West Newbury, Massachusetts, and Kaiyu Pan, Johns Creek, Georgia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,269,841.PN.&OS=PN/11,269,841&RS=PN/11,269,841

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Systems for Efficient Encrypted SNI Filtering for Cybersecurity Applications

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,271,902, initially filed May 4, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and systems for efficient encrypted SNI filtering for cybersecurity applications.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Vincent Mutolo, Summit, New Jersey, and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,271,902.PN.&OS=PN/11,271,902&RS=PN/11,271,902

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Constant Power Light Emitting Diode Driver

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,272,591, initially filed Dec. 2, 2020) developed by Nai-Chi Lee, Nashua, New Hampshire, for “constant power light emitting diode (LED) driver.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,272,591.PN.&OS=PN/11,272,591&RS=PN/11,272,591

Liteboxer Technologies Assigned Patent for Interactive Exercise, Training System

Liteboxer Technologies, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,266,894, initially filed Nov. 12, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for “interactive exercise and training system.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey W. Morin, Exeter, New Hampshire, Todd A. Dagres, Boston, Massachusetts, Arvin G. Abadilla, Carlsbad, California, Matthew A. Froncillo, San Diego, California, Adam V. Hickerson, Oceanside, California, and Donald I. Lambe, Watertown, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,266,894.PN.&OS=PN/11,266,894&RS=PN/11,266,894

LTAG Systems Assigned Patent for Structure Inflation Using Activated Aluminum

LTAG Systems, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,268,180, initially filed Feb. 28, 2020) developed by Jonathan Thurston Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, for “structure inflation using activated aluminum.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,268,180.PN.&OS=PN/11,268,180&RS=PN/11,268,180

Towle Whitney Assigned Patent for Booster Pump, Backflow Preventer

Towle Whitney, Hooksett, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,268,265, initially filed May 28, 2020) developed by Dennis Whitelaw, Kennebunk, Maine, for a “booster pump and backflow preventer.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,268,265.PN.&OS=PN/11,268,265&RS=PN/11,268,265

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Pre-Assembled Coupling Assemblies with Pipe Fitting

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,268,638, initially filed July 24, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “pre-assembled coupling assemblies with pipe fitting.” The co-inventors are Matthew William McNamara, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island, and Stephen Eric Scott, North Kingstown, Rhode Island. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,268,638.PN.&OS=PN/11,268,638&RS=PN/11,268,638

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Dynamic Bridge Diagnostic

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,268,998, initially filed Dec. 22, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for dynamic bridge diagnostic. The co-inventors are Cedric Gillet, Annecy, France, Andrea Foletto, Andorno Micca, Italy, Christophe Lutz, Schwindratzheim, France, and Andreas P. Friedrich, Metz-Tessy, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,268,998.PN.&OS=PN/11,268,998&RS=PN/11,268,998

Rockwell Automation Technologies Assigned Patent for Optoelectronic Sensor Having Plug-In Unit

Rockwell Automation Technologies, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,262,475, initially filed Sept. 25, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for an “optoelectronic sensor having plug-in unit for providing extended functionality.” The co-inventors are Martin Hardegger, Sargans, Switzerland), Norbert Manfred Stein, Domat/Ems, Switzerland, and Suresh R. Nair, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,262,475.PN.&OS=PN/11,262,475&RS=PN/11,262,475

Magic Leap Assigned Patent for Imaging Modification, Display, Visualization Using Augmented

Magic Leap, Plantation, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,269,185, initially filed Feb. 13, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for an “imaging modification, display and visualization using augmented and virtual reality eyewear.” The co-inventors are Nastasja U. Robaina, Coconut Grove, Florida, Nicole Elizabeth Samec, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Christopher M. Harrises, Nashua, New Hampshire, Rony Abovitz, Weston, Florida, Mark Baerenrodt, Millbrae, California, and Brian Lloyd Schmidt, Bellevue, Washington. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,269,185.PN.&OS=PN/11,269,185&RS=PN/11,269,185

Sigma Labs Assigned Patent for Material Qualification System, Methodology

Sigma Labs, Santa Fe, New Mexico, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,267,047, initially filed Jan. 11, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “material qualification system and methodology.” The co-inventors are Vivek R. Dave, Concord, New Hampshire, and Mark J. Cola, Santa Fe, New Mexico. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,267,047.PN.&OS=PN/11,267,047&RS=PN/11,267,047

Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Assigned Patent for Unibody Lateral Via

Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Lowell, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,270,928, initially filed April 2, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a unibody lateral via. The co-inventors are Andrzej Rozbicki, Saratoga, California, Belinda Simone Edmee Piernas, Mason, New Hampshire, David Russell Hoag, Walpole, Massachusetts, James Joseph Brogle, Merrimac, Massachusetts, and Timothy Edward Boles, Tyngsboro, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,270,928.PN.&OS=PN/11,270,928&RS=PN/11,270,928

Brooks Automation US Assigned Patent for Substrate Processing Apparatus

Brooks Automation US, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,270,904, initially filed June 27, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for a substrate processing apparatus. The co-inventors are Vincent W. sang, Lincoln, Massachusetts, and Charles W. Su, Stratham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,270,904.PN.&OS=PN/11,270,904&RS=PN/11,270,904