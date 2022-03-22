Select Page

Oh boy: Dartmouth research predicts yet more political polarization is likely

A long-standing theorem in the study of American politics holds that candidates will run to the middle in an attempt to win support from the average voter.

But a mathematical model developed by a team in Associate Professor of Mathematics Feng Fu’s lab found that growing voter polarization, impediments to voting, and third-party candidates can push candidates to the extremes.

That’s the start of this article from Dartmouth. It’s even more depressing than this sounds because the model predicts that there’s a feedback loop of extremism: As more whacko candidates run, only whackos run the increasingly complicated gantlet required to actually vote.

