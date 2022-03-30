Red Sox say carbon offsets make them ‘carbon neutral’

The Red Sox “has signed an agreement with climate finance company Aspiration, whereby a portion of proceeds from each ticket sale will be used to purchase carbon offsets. The credits not only would cover the direct and indirect impacts of operating Fenway, such as its electricity and water usage, but also the so-called Scope 3 emissions attributed to attendees.” – reports Axios (article is here). That will make games at Fenway “carbon neutral,” they say.

Carbon offsets are highly suspect and often a bunch of hoo-hah, but at least they’re trying.