N.H. patents through April 3

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from March 27 to April 3.

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Adhesive, Peripheral Systems, Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,286,921, initially filed April 24, 2009) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,286,921.PN.&OS=PN/11,286,921&RS=PN/11,286,921

***

Albany International Assigned Patent for Method, Machine for of Making Tissue Paper

Albany International, Rochester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,286,618, initially filed May 15, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a “method and a machine for of making tissue paper.” The co-inventors are Karl-Johan Tolfsson, Forshaga, Sweden, Joergen Israelsson, Hammaroe, Sweden, Viktor Bergstroem, Karlstad, Sweden, Kimberly Downing, South Portland, Maine, and Johan Ragard, Karlstad, Sweden. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,286,618.PN.&OS=PN/11,286,618&RS=PN/11,286,618

***

Darthmouth College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Assigned Patent for Peptides Selective for Bcl-2 Family Proteins

Darthmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,286,299, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “peptides selective for Bcl-2 family proteins.” The co-inventors are Vincent Xue, Somerville, Massachusetts, Justin Michael Jenson, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Amy E. Keating, Arlington, Massachusetts, Jianfu Zhou, White River Junction, Vermont, and Gevorg Grigoryan, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,286,299.PN.&OS=PN/11,286,299&RS=PN/11,286,299

***

Mound Laser & Photonics Center Assigned Patent for Chemically Sharpening Blades

Mound Laser and Photonics Center, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,285,631, initially filed Sept. 27, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for chemically sharpening blades. The co-inventors are Paul V. Pesavento, Hutchinson, Minnesota, Peter F. Ladwig, Hutchinson, Minnesota, Michael W. Davis, Rockford, Minnesota, John A. Theget, Hutchinson, Minnesota, Kurt C. Swanson, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Joel B. Michaletz, Litchfield, Minnesota, Philip W. Anderson, Dassel, Minnesota, Timothy A. McDaniel, Hutchinson, Minnesota, and Patrick R. LaLonde, Waite Park, Minnesota. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,285,631.PN.&OS=PN/11,285,631&RS=PN/11,285,631

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Water Vending Apparatus

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,285,399, initially filed Aug. 17, 2020) developed by eight co-inventors for a water vending apparatus. The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire, Andrew A. Schnellinger, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Prashant Bhat, Manchester, New Hampshire, Stanley B. Smith III, Raymond, New Hampshire, Otis L. Clapp, Epping, New Hampshire, and Jeremy M. Swerdlow, Vienna, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,285,399.PN.&OS=PN/11,285,399&RS=PN/11,285,399

***

Soclean Assigned Patent for Self-Sanitizing Medical Devices, Systems

Soclean, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,285,289, initially filed April 30, 2021) developed by Robert Wilkins, Peterborough, New Hampshire, for “self-sanitizing medical devices, systems and methods using the same.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,285,289.PN.&OS=PN/11,285,289&RS=PN/11,285,289

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Wearable Pump Assembly

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,285,259, initially filed Dec. 22, 2016) developed by five co-inventors for a wearable pump assembly. The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, John Matthew Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Stephen Lewis Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,285,259.PN.&OS=PN/11,285,259&RS=PN/11,285,259

***

Cascade Maverik Lacrosse Assigned Patent for Arm Protector or Other Body Part Protector

Cascade Maverik Lacrosse, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,284,653, initially filed Oct. 21, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an “arm protector or other body part protector.” The co-inventors are Kyle Morin, Rye, New Hampshire, and Eric Lemieux, St-Sauveur, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,284,653.PN.&OS=PN/11,284,653&RS=PN/11,284,653

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Methods for Efficient Network Protection

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,290,424, initially filed May 8, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and systems for efficient network protection.” The co-inventors are Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, Jess Parnell, Grayson, Georgia, and Jonathan R. Rogers, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,290,424.PN.&OS=PN/11,290,424&RS=PN/11,290,424

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Method for Self-Localizing of Ad Hoc Network of In-Water Systems

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,290,363, initially filed March 31, 2020) developed by Michael J. DeWeert, Kaneohe, Hawaii, for a “method for self-localizing of an ad hoc network of in-water systems.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,290,363.PN.&OS=PN/11,290,363&RS=PN/11,290,363

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration, University of Massachusetts Assigned Patent for Method for Inferring Network Topology from Edge

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, and the University of Massachusetts, Boston, Massachusetts, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,290,338, initially filed June 8, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “system and method for inferring a network topology from the edge.” The co-inventors are Brian DeCleene, North Reading, Massachusetts, Anirudh Sabnis, Amherst, Massachusetts, Ramesh K. Sitaraman, Amherst, Massachusetts, Donald Towsley, Amherst, Massachusetts, and Paul Vines, Leesburg, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,290,338.PN.&OS=PN/11,290,338&RS=PN/11,290,338

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites to Overcome Latency

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,290,178, initially filed April 13, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “using low earth orbit satellites to overcome latency.” The co-inventors are David Cooke, Melbourne, Australia, and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,290,178.PN.&OS=PN/11,290,178&RS=PN/11,290,178

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Signal Isolator Having Enhanced Creepage Characteristics

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,289,406, initially filed Sept. 18, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “signal isolator having enhanced creepage characteristics.” The co-inventors are Robert A. Briano, Auburn, New Hampshire, Shixi Louis Liu, Hooksett, New Hampshire, and William P. Taylor, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,289,406.PN.&OS=PN/11,289,406&RS=PN/11,289,406

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for High Voltage Gain Switched Capacitor Filter Integration

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,288,461, initially filed July 27, 2017) developed by Allen W. Hairston, Andover, Massachusetts, for a “high voltage gain switched capacitor filter integration.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,288,461.PN.&OS=PN/11,288,461&RS=PN/11,288,461

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Method for Cryptographic Verification of Vehicle Authenticity

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,288,403, initially filed May 8, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “system and method for cryptographic verification of vehicle authenticity.” The co-inventors are Jonathan P. Ingraham, Pelham, New Hampshire, Rudra Chakravorty, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Tate J. Keegan, Candia, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,288,403.PN.&OS=PN/11,288,403&RS=PN/11,288,403

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Extended Bandwidth Tracking for Dynamic Environments

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,287,520, initially filed Nov. 5, 2019) developed by Ira B. Ekhaus, Arlington, Massachusetts, for an “extended bandwidth tracking for dynamic environments.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,287,520.PN.&OS=PN/11,287,520&RS=PN/11,287,520

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor for Angle Detection with Phase-Locked Loop

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,287,489, initially filed Sept. 10, 2020) developed by Steven Daubert, Bedford, New Hampshire, for a “magnetic field sensor for angle detection with a phase-locked loop.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,287,489.PN.&OS=PN/11,287,489&RS=PN/11,287,489

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Regularized Shearograms for Phase Resolved Shearography

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,287,244, initially filed May 17, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “regularized shearograms for phase resolved shearography.” The co-inventors are Andrew N. Acker, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Michael J. DeWeert, Kaneohe, Hawaii. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,287,244.PN.&OS=PN/11,287,244&RS=PN/11,287,244

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Ballistic Range Adjustment Using Coning Commands

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,287,233, initially filed Aug. 30, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “ballistic range adjustment using coning commands.” The co-inventors are Paul D. Zemany, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,287,233.PN.&OS=PN/11,287,233&RS=PN/11,287,233

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Additively Manufactured Self-Destructive Delay Device

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,287,232, initially filed Dec. 12, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an “additively manufactured self-destructive delay device.” The co-inventors are Eric N. Brooks, Nashua, New Hampshire, and William R. Samuels, Wilton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,287,232.PN.&OS=PN/11,287,232&RS=PN/11,287,232

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Method for Remotely Selecting Fuse Mode of Laser Guided Munition

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,287,222, initially filed Aug. 27, 2019) developed by Richard Janik, Tucson, Arizona, for an “apparatus and method for remotely selecting the fuse mode of a laser guided munition.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,287,222.PN.&OS=PN/11,287,222&RS=PN/11,287,222

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Digital Reticle Aiming Method

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,287,218, initially filed Dec. 18, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “digital reticle aiming method.” The co-inventors are Andrew W. York, Portland, Oregon, Gregory Scott Smith, Sherwood, Oregon, Richard Bradley Brumfield, Wilsonville, Oregon, and Joseph Fruechtel, Portland, Oregon. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,287,218.PN.&OS=PN/11,287,218&RS=PN/11,287,218

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Ammunition Magazine

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,287,203, initially filed Oct. 14, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for an ammunition magazine. The co-inventors are Adrian Thomele, Stratham, New Hampshire, Jason Knight, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Scott D. Shinkle, Greenland, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,287,203.PN.&OS=PN/11,287,203&RS=PN/11,287,203

***

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM MARCH 27 – APRIL 3

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, April 3 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

***

Bank of America Assigned Patent for Detecting Errors in ATM Terminal

Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,288,932, initially filed Jan. 28, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for “image processing system and method for detecting errors in an ATM terminal.” The co-inventors are Verlon Safold Watson III, Charlotte, North Carolina, Shawn Cart Gunsolley, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Douglas S. Wilson, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,288,932.PN.&OS=PN/11,288,932&RS=PN/11,288,932

***

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Trustees of Darthmouth College Assigned Patent for Peptides Selective for Bcl-2 Family Proteins

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Trustees of Darthmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,286,299, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for “peptides selective for Bcl-2 family proteins.” The co-inventors are Vincent Xue, Somerville, Massachusetts, Justin Michael Jenson, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Amy E. Keating, Arlington, Massachusetts, Jianfu Zhou, White River Junction, Vermont, and Gevorg Grigoryan, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,286,299.PN.&OS=PN/11,286,299&RS=PN/11,286,299