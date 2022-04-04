Too many bodies, not enough pathologists

The Monitor’s Teddy Rosenbluth has a story about the state’s chief medical examiner struggling with performing enough autopsies due to lack of pathologists amid the continuing fentanyl overdose surge. “The office has been trying to hire another full-time pathologist for nearly two years with no luck. The job listing on the National Association of Medical Examiners quotes the salary range as between $200,000 and $240,000.”

She performs autopsies in the hospital’s morgue, which is outfitted with a neatly written list of organ weights, a blue light to catch flies (“unidentified bodies,” which could have been decomposing for weeks fall under her jurisdiction), and a stainless steel mortuary table.

The whole story is here.