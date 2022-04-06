Algorithms textbooks is a million-seller (and a Jeopardy! clue)

It’s a rare textbook that has sold over a million copies, has a Twitter account, has been a clue on Jeopardy!, and even made a cameo appearance in a popular Chinese soap opera.
That distinction belongs to the best-selling Introduction to Algorithms, co-authored by Dartmouth’s Thomas Cormen, professor emeritus of computer science.
That’s the beginning of this article from Dartmouth News, which includes this nugget:
There are three new chapters: one on a concept in graph theory called bipartite matching, another on online algorithms, where not all the data is available when the problem-solving proces begins. The third new chapter is on algorithms for machine learning, a subset of artificial intelligence. According to Cormen, this chapter “is the one people are going to be pretty excited about.”