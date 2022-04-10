I wrote a short story about repairs coming to the much-loved but much-overused Franconia Loop hiking trail – one of the greatest day hikes in the entire world. You can read it here, but the reason I bring this up is that it’s an excuse to revisit one of my all-time favorite stories: “Are New Hampshire’s hiking trails too hard?” It includes some digs to overly easy back-and-forth switchback trails found out west.
Time to hit the hiking trails – those rocky, too-steep, overly popular hiking trails
by David Brooks | Apr 10, 2022 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments