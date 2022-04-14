Maine’s got a lot of wind power but it wanted to have 3X as much

More than a decade ago, Maine said it wanted to generate 3,000 megawatts of electricity from onshore wind by 2020. That was a very aggressive goal and the state has fallen well short, even though it’s the Northeast’s leader in wind power: It generates about 1,000 megawatts on a good day, almost as much as Seabrook Station at full blast.

The Bangor Daily News looked at what happened in this article. Three things contributed: It’s hard to find locations with good wind and good grid connections but not much NIMBY; the GOP’s inexplicable anti-wind stance under former Gov. LaPage blocked things; and surprisingly cheap solar has stolen some of the renewable-energy financing.