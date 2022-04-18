N.H. patents through April 17

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from April 10 through April 17.

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Link 16 Time Base Approach for Long Ranges

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,304,189, initially filed Nov. 25, 2020) developed by John H. Chongoushian, Emerson, New Jersey, for “link 16 time base approach for long ranges.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,304,189.PN.&OS=PN/11,304,189&RS=PN/11,304,189

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Content-Aware Inter-RAT RAB Steering

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,304,114, initially filed Oct. 8, 2019) developed by Yang Cao, Westford, Massachusetts, for “content-aware inter-RAT RAB steering.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,304,114.PN.&OS=PN/11,304,114&RS=PN/11,304,114

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Phase Coherent Frequency Synthesis

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,303,287, initially filed March 1, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for “phase coherent frequency synthesis.” The co-inventors are Steven E. Turner, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph D. Cali, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,303,287.PN.&OS=PN/11,303,287&RS=PN/11,303,287

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Current Sensor Integrated Circuit with Common Mode Voltage Rejection

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,303,257, initially filed March 27, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for “current sensor integrated circuit with common mode voltage rejection.” The co-inventors are Steven Daubert, Bedford, New Hampshire , David J. Haas, Concord, New Hampshire, Craig S. Petrie, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Milan Valenta, Hostivice, Czech Republic, Roman Prochazka, Struharov, Czech Republic, Richard Stary, Dolni Brezany, Czech Republic, and Sina Haji Alizad, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,303,257.PN.&OS=PN/11,303,257&RS=PN/11,303,257

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Electrical Overstress Protection

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,303,116, initially filed Aug. 29, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “methods and apparatus for electrical overstress protection.” The co-inventors are Washington Lamar, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida, and Sundar Chetlur, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,303,116.PN.&OS=PN/11,303,116&RS=PN/11,303,116

***

Standata Technology Assigned Patent for Power-Adjustable Furniture Management Systems

Standata Technology, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,302,177, initially filed Aug. 19, 2020) developed by Thomas A. Benstein, Boca Raton, Florida, for “power-adjustable furniture management systems and methods.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,302,177.PN.&OS=PN/11,302,177&RS=PN/11,302,177

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Method of Prototyping Virtual Circuits with Physical Proxies

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,301,605, initially filed Oct. 16, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “system and method of prototyping virtual circuits with physical proxies.” The co-inventors are Te-Yen Wu, Norwich, Vermont, Jun Gong, West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Alemayehu Seyed, Calgary, Canada, and Xing-Dong Yang, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,301,605.PN.&OS=PN/11,301,605&RS=PN/11,301,605

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Multi-Static, Bistatic Coherent LIDAR with Lasers Locked to Reference

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,300,682, initially filed Oct. 18, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for “multi-static and bistatic coherent LIDAR with lasers locked to a reference.” The co-inventors are Aaron W. Bennett, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Murray R. Collette, Temple, New Hampshire, and Brant M. Kaylor, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,300,682.PN.&OS=PN/11,300,682&RS=PN/11,300,682

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Angle of Arrival Correlation Using Normalized Phase

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,300,674, initially filed April 15, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for “angle of arrival correlation using normalized phase.” The co-inventors are Michael R. McInnis, Nashua, New Hampshire, Daniel B. Harrison, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Jeffrey A. Reuter, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Michael F. Roske, Milford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,300,674.PN.&OS=PN/11,300,674&RS=PN/11,300,674

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Weapon on-Board Velocity, Range Tracking

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,300,670, initially filed Feb. 5, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “weapon on-board velocity and range tracking.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Jason H. Batchelder, Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, and Matthew F. Chrobak, Groton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,300,670.PN.&OS=PN/11,300,670&RS=PN/11,300,670

***

Shoreline Alignment & Vibration Assigned Patent for Alignment of Rotational Shafts

Shoreline Alignment and Vibration, Windham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,300,404, initially filed Oct. 19, 2019) developed by Deron Jozokos, Windham, New Hampshire, for “alignment of rotational shafts.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,300,404.PN.&OS=PN/11,300,404&RS=PN/11,300,404

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for SAL Seeker Glint Management

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,300,383, initially filed Aug. 5, 2019) developed by Michael J. Choiniere, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “SAL seeker glint management.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,300,383.PN.&OS=PN/11,300,383&RS=PN/11,300,383

***

VentriFlo Assigned Patent for System for Driving Pulsatile Fluid Pump

VentriFlo, Pelham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,300,119, initially filed Feb. 23, 2021) developed by 10 co-inventors for a “system for driving a pulsatile fluid pump.” The co-inventors are Douglas E. Vincent, Pelham, New Hampshire, Brian Bailey, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Conrad Bzura, Melrose, Massachusetts, David Olney, Chester, New Hampshire, Eric Smith, Newburyport, Massachusetts, Jeffrey P. Naber, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, Judy Labonte, Hudson, New Hampshire, Kathleen Vincent, Pelham, New Hampshire, Matthew J. Murphy, Marshfield, Massachusetts, and Patrick Shields, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,300,119.PN.&OS=PN/11,300,119&RS=PN/11,300,119

***

Nemo Equipment Assigned Patent for Combination Raised Tent, Tent Platform

Nemo Equipment, Dover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,299,905, initially filed Aug. 3, 2020) developed by Camon Brensinger, Stratham, New Hampshire, for “combination raised tent and tent platform.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,299,905.PN.&OS=PN/11,299,905&RS=PN/11,299,905

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for System, Method for Creating Tissue

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,299,705, initially filed Nov. 7, 2017) developed by 19 co-inventors for a “system and method for creating tissue.” The co-inventors are Christopher C. Langenfeld, Nashua, New Hampshire, David D.B. Cannan, Manchester, New Hampshire, Dirk A. van der Merwe, Canterbury, New Hampshire, Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, Frederick Morgan, Bedford, New Hampshire, Timothy D. Moreau, Manchester, New Hampshire, Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Matthew Ware, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Michael A. Baker, Manchester, New Hampshire, David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, Richard E. Gautney, Manchester, New Hampshire, Derek G. Kane, Manchester, New Hampshire, Dane Fawkes, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Thomas J. Bollenbach, Canton, Massachusetts, Michael C. Tilley, Concord, New Hampshire, Stuart A. Jacobson, Lexington, Massachusetts, and John F. Mannisto, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,299,705.PN.&OS=PN/11,299,705&RS=PN/11,299,705

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Water Vapor Distillation Apparatus, Method

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,299,403, initially filed June 22, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “water vapor distillation apparatus, method and system.” The co-inventors are Ryan K. LaRocque, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,299,403.PN.&OS=PN/11,299,403&RS=PN/11,299,403

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Hockey Blade with Pin-Reinforced Core

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,298,601, initially filed Sept. 4, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “hockey blade with pin-reinforced core.” The co-inventors are Caron Jean-Frederik Kardos, Laval, Canada, and Mathieu Ducharme, Prevost, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,298,601.PN.&OS=PN/11,298,601&RS=PN/11,298,601

***

CairnSurgical Assigned Patent for Devices for Guiding Tissue Treatment, Tissue Removal Procedures

CairnSurgical, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,298,205, initially filed Dec. 19, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “devices for guiding tissue treatment and/or tissue removal procedures.” The co-inventors are Venkataramanan Krishnaswamy, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Robert F. Rioux, Ashland, Massachusetts, David Danielsen, Westborough, Massachusetts, and George Bourne, Boston, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,298,205.PN.&OS=PN/11,298,205&RS=PN/11,298,205

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Device Embedded In, Attached To, Pillow Configured for In-Bed Monitoring

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,298,101, initially filed Aug. 29, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “device embedded in, or attached to, a pillow configured for in-bed monitoring of respiration.” The co-inventors are Justice Amoh, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Jeffrey A. Bemowski, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,298,101.PN.&OS=PN/11,298,101&RS=PN/11,298,101

***

Endur Idaho Assigned Patent for Flexible Band Clasp with Communication Device

Endur ID, Hampton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,297,906, initially filed Nov. 8, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “flexible band clasp with communication device.” The co-inventors are Albert Larose, Dracut, Massachusetts, and Robert Chadwick, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,297,906.PN.&OS=PN/11,297,906&RS=PN/11,297,906

***

Cole Haan Assigned Patent for Shoe with Multiple Material Sole

Cole Haan, Greenland, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,297,897, initially filed Nov. 27, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for “shoe with multiple material sole.” The co-inventors are Jeffrey Mokos, Greenland, New Hampshire, Scott Patt, Greenland, New Hampshire, Kyle Jenkins, Greenland, New Hampshire, Mattias Verfl, Greenland, New Hampshire, Michael Weyrauch, Greenland, New Hampshire, and Jose A. Tejada Bernard, Greenland, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,297,897.PN.&OS=PN/11,297,897&RS=PN/11,297,897

***

TBL Licensing Assigned Patent for Waterproof Boot with Internal Convection System

TBL Licensing, Stratham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,297,893, initially filed June 3, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a “waterproof boot with internal convection system.” The co-inventors are Ryan Dulude, Lee, New Hampshire, Brian Lee Strother, Dover, New Hampshire, James McLain, Somersworth, New Hampshire, Stephen Douglas Ammon, Hampton, New Hampshire, Thomas Yeh, Broomfield, Colorado, and Emily V. Miller, Eliot, Maine. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,297,893.PN.&OS=PN/11,297,893&RS=PN/11,297,893

***

Honeywell International Assigned Patent for Preventing Unintended or Unauthorized Peripheral Device

Honeywell International, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,301,548, initially filed March 22, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for an “apparatus and method for preventing unintended or unauthorized peripheral device connectivity by requiring authorized human response.” The co-inventors are

Peter G. Viscarola, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, Scott J. Noone, Amherst, New Hampshire, Eric D. Knapp, Milton, New Hampshire, and Christopher W. McMurdie, Phoenix, Arizona. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,301,548.PN.&OS=PN/11,301,548&RS=PN/11,301,548

***

Red Hat Assigned Patent for Desktop Sound Source Discovery

Red Hat, Raleigh, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,301,345, initially filed Nov. 30, 2011) developed by two co-inventors for a “desktop sound source discovery.” The co-inventors are Maureen E. Strode, Somerville, Massachusetts, and Brian M. Stevens, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,301,345.PN.&OS=PN/11,301,345&RS=PN/11,301,345

***

Evoqua Water Technologies Assigned Patent for Electrochemical System with Concentration Recirculation in Cyclic Batch Mode

Evoqua Water Technologies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,298,660, initially filed May 4, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for an “electrochemical system with concentration recirculation in cyclic batch mode.” The co-inventors are Li-Shiang Liang, Harvard, Massachusetts, Michael J. Shaw, Derry, New Hampshire, and Wenxin Du, Dover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,298,660.PN.&OS=PN/11,298,660&RS=PN/11,298,660

***

Analog Devices Assigned Patent for Segmented Pin Driver System

Analog Devices, Norwood, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,300,608, initially filed March 18, 2016) developed by Christopher C. McQuilkin, Hollis, New Hampshire, for a “segmented pin driver system.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,300,608.PN.&OS=PN/11,300,608&RS=PN/11,300,608

***

Vicor Assigned Patent for Panel Molded Electronic Assemblies with Integral Terminals

Vicor, Andover, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,304,297, initially filed Sept. 21, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “panel molded electronic assemblies with integral terminals.” The co-inventors are Patrizio Vinciarelli, Boston, Massachusetts, and Michael B. LaFleur, East Hampstead, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,304,297.PN.&OS=PN/11,304,297&RS=PN/11,304,297

***

Waddington North America Assigned Patent for Cup Lid with Roll, Spill Limiting Rim

Waddington North America, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,299,327, initially filed March 6, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “cup lid with roll and spill limiting rim.” The co-inventors are Russell L. Simms II, Cleveland, Tennessee, and Matthew Ravenstein, Amherst, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,299,327.PN.&OS=PN/11,299,327&RS=PN/11,299,327

***

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings Assigned Patent for Electrical Plug for Dialysis Machine

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,303,075, initially filed Nov. 18, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for an “electrical plug for a dialysis machine.” The co-inventors are Martin Joseph Crnkovich, Walnut Creek, California, Colin Weaver, Pleasanton, California, and David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,303,075.PN.&OS=PN/11,303,075&RS=PN/11,303,075

***

Brooks Automation US Assigned Patent for Substrate Transport Apparatus

Brooks Automation US, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,302,564, initially filed Oct. 27, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a substrate transport apparatus. The co-inventors are Robert T. Caveney, Windham, New Hampshire, and Ulysses Gilchrist, Reading, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,302,564.PN.&OS=PN/11,302,564&RS=PN/11,302,564

***

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings Assigned Patent for Communication with Home Dialysis Machines

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,302,442, initially filed Sept, 18, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for “communication with home dialysis machines using a network connected system.” The co-inventors are Aiyuan Wang, San Ramon, California, Martin Joseph Crnkovich, Walnut Creek, California, Fei Wang, Concord, California, Sue-Jane Lee, Fremont, California, David Yuds, Hudson, New Hampshire, Hak Kan Leung, Sunnyvale, California, and Jeffrey Tarn, Walnut Creek, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,302,442.PN.&OS=PN/11,302,442&RS=PN/11,302,442

***

NeuroLogica Assigned Patent for Anatomical Imaging System with Centipede Belt Drive

NeuroLogica, Danvers, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,298,093, initially filed Feb. 4, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “anatomical imaging system with centipede belt drive.” The co-inventors are Andrew P. Tybinkowski, Topsfield, Massachusetts, Eric M. Bailey, North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Daniel Allis, Lynn, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,298,093.PN.&OS=PN/11,298,093&RS=PN/11,298,093