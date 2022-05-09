N.H. patents through May 8

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from May 1 through May 8.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Energy-Efficient Base Station with Synchronization

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,323,961, initially filed March 9, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for an "energy-efficient base station with synchronization." The co-inventors are Prashanth Rao, Wilmington, Massachusetts, Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, Christopher Simmonds, Andover, Massachusetts, and Ramesh Annavajjala, Nashua, New Hampshire.

Nashua IP Licensing Assigned Patent for Secure Document Storage System

Nashua IP Licensing, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,323,442, initially filed Sept. 3, 2021) developed by William Lawrence O'Brien, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, for a "secure document storage system."

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent Method for Facilitating Financial Planning

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,321,781, initially filed March 11, 2021) developed by Seona Standard, Needham, Massachusetts, for a "system and a method for facilitating financial planning."

Geophysical Survey Systems Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Measuring Wideband Dielectric Measurements of Objects Using Bistatic Antenna

Geophysical Survey Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,320,558, initially filed Nov. 25, 2019) developed by Roger Roberts, Amesbury, Massachusetts, for an "apparatus for measuring wideband dielectric measurements of objects using a bistatic antenna."

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Targets for Coil Actuated Position Sensors

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Commissariat L'energie Atomique Et Aux Energies Alternatives, Paris, France, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,320,496, initially filed March 24, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for "targets for coil actuated position sensors." The co-inventors are Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, Claude Fermon, Orsay, France, Gerardo A. Monreal, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Alejandro Gabriel Milesi, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Differential Current Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,320,466, initially filed Oct. 29, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a differential current sensor. The co-inventors are Robert A. Briano, Auburn, New Hampshire, Wade Bussing, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Timothy A. Clark, Clarkston, Michigan.

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Combat Identification Server Correlation Report

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,320,243, initially filed March 28, 2018) developed by Jack L. Gold, East Meadow, New York, for a "combat identification server correlation report."

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Snap to Grid Bracket for Sprinkler Support Assembly

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,320,066, initially filed Nov. 18, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a "snap to grid bracket for a sprinkler support assembly." The co-inventors are Odair Dafonseca, Pawtucket, RI, and Joseph Beagen, North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Disposable Interconnected Pump Cassettes Having First, Second Pump Chambers with Valved Inlet

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,319,944, initially filed April 30, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a "disposable interconnected pump cassettes having first and second pump chambers with valved inlet and outlet connections." The co-inventors are Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, David W. McGill, Woodstock, Georgia, and Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire.

LTAG Systems Assigned Patent for Controlling Contamination in Hydrogen Production from Water-Reactive Aluminum

LTAG Systems, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,318,437, initially filed April 28, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for "controlling contamination in hydrogen production from water-reactive aluminum." The co-inventors are Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire.

Deka Products Assigned Patent for Infusion Pump Assembly

Deka Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,318,249, initially filed April 29, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for an infusion pump assembly. The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry Brian Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, John Matthew Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Stephen Lewis Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire.

Pitco Frialator Assigned Patent for Multi-Bank Cooking System

Pitco Frialator, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,317,762, initially filed March 22, 2019) developed by six co-inventors for a multi-bank cooking system. The co-inventors are Steven J. Cyr, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Steven Savage, Concord, New Hampshire, Michael T. Fecteau, Derry, New Hampshire, John P. Gardner, Franklin, New Hampshire, Steven Gallerani, Northwood, New Hampshire, and Karl M. Searl, Newmarket, New Hampshire.

CommScope Technologies Assigned Patent for Radio Environment Monitoring in Base Station Using Mobile Chip

CommScope Technologies, Hickory, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,323,900, initially filed March 18, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a "radio environment monitoring in a base station using a mobile chip." The co-inventors are Irfaan Ahamed Salahuddeen, Acton, Massachusetts, and Nandish Chalishazar, Nashua, New Hampshire.

Globus Medical Assigned Patent for System for Neuronavigation Registration, Robotic Trajectory Guidance, Robotic Surgery

Globus Medical, Audubon, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,317,978, initially filed June 26, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a "system for neuronavigation registration and robotic trajectory guidance, robotic surgery, and related methods and devices." The co-inventors are Hayden Cameron, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Spiros Mantzavinos, Nashua, New Hampshire, Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona, Sanjay Joshi, Andover, Massachusetts, Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts, James Cascarano, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Justin Larson, Somerville, Massachusetts.

Globus Medical Assigned Patent for Camera Tracking Bar for Computer Assisted Navigation During Surgery

Globus Medical, Audubon, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,317,973, initially filed June 9, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a "camera tracking bar for computer assisted navigation during surgery." The co-inventors are Thomas Calloway, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Leonid Naimark, Lynn, Massachusetts.

Inari Agriculture Technology Assigned Patent for Plant Transformation

Inari Agriculture Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,319,547, initially filed April 9, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a plant transformation. The co-inventors are Michael Lee Nuccio, Salem, New Hampshire, Davide Sosso, Cambridge, Massachusetts, {hacek over (C)}ermak, Toma{hacek over (s)} Brookline, Massachusetts, and David J. Segal, Davis, California.

QSA Global Assigned Patent for Strontium Sealed Source

QSA Global, Burlington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,318,326, initially filed July 16, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a strontium sealed source. The co-inventors are Mark G. Shilton, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Mark W. Vose, Windham, New Hampshire, and Jason W. Bourn, Stratham, New Hampshire.

NanoSemi Assigned Patent for Monitoring Systems, Methods for Radios Implemented with Digital Predistortion

NanoSemi, Waltham, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,323,188, initially filed July 12, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for "monitoring systems and methods for radios implemented with digital predistortion." The co-inventors are Yan Li, Lexington, Massachusetts, Helen H. Kim, Sudbury, Massachusetts, George Stone IV, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Shijun Li, Waltham, Massachusetts.

GI Dynamics Assigned Patent for Gastrointestinal Implant Delivery Systems

GI Dynamics, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,318,008, initially filed Jan. 30, 2017) developed by eight co-inventors for "gastrointestinal implant delivery systems and methods." The co-inventors are Nicholas Cote, Somerville, Massachusetts, Ryan Hanlon, Hudson, New Hampshire, Ronald B. Lamport, Pelham, New Hampshire, Barry Maxwell, Spencer, Massachusetts, John Panek, Peabody, Massachusetts, Ian K. Parker, Bristol, RI, Scott Schorer, Duxbury, Massachusetts, and Nicholas Williams, Sydney, AU.

