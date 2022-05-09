What kind of tick bit you? Bebop Labs will tell

It’s tick season (although, as I noted back when snow as still on the ground, it’s always tick season now) so time to remind New Hampshire folks that if you find a tick biting you, sending it to Bebop* Labs in Plymouth will help their database of tick population and analysis of what diseases they carry.

They’re doing good work (2020 analysis found that, so far at least, most ticks are carrying just one disease, which was a pleasant surprise) so you can feel good about helping a little bit.

Details are here.

*named after the founder’s dog, if you’re wondering