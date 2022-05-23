N.H. patents through May 22

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from May May 8 through May 22.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Sensors having Dynamic Phase Compensation

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,333,718, initially filed April 15, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for "sensors having dynamic phase compensation." The co-inventors are Nicolas Ronis, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Franco Noel Martin Pirchio, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Absolute Angle Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,333,530, initially filed Nov. 20, 2019) developed by Andrea Foletto, Annecy le Vieux, France, for an "absolute angle sensor with improved accuracy using error estimation."

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Angle Sensor with Offline Error Correction

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,333,486, initially filed Oct. 4, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for an "angle sensor with offline error correction." The co-inventors are Nicolas Rigoni, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and OctavioH. Alpago, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Warwick Mills Assigned Patent for Camouflage Cover

Warwick Mills, New Ipswich, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,333,465, initially filed May 7, 2020) developed by Charles A. Howland, Temple, New Hampshire, for a "camouflage cover having a visual appearance and visible and IR spectral signatures that closely match a vegetative environment."

NHI Mechanical Motion Assigned Patent for Hybrid Drive Component

NHI Mechanical Motion, Claremont, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,333,235, initially filed June 14, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a hybrid drive component. The co-inventors are Zachary Patrick Kerin, White River Junction, Vermont, and Kevin James Guay, West Lebanon, New Hampshire.

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Stiffening System for Hanger Assembly

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,333,181, initially filed July 9, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a "stiffening system for hanger assembly." The co-inventors are Jebediah Stewart, Portsmouth, New York , Jordan Cameron Belen, West Warwick, Rhode Island, and Bobby Budziszek, Middletown, Rhode Island.

Velcro IP Holdings Assigned Patent for Construction Underlayment

Velcro IP Holdings, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,332,938, initially filed Oct. 8, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a construction underlayment. The co-inventors are Scott Billings, Manchester, New Hampshire, Paul M. Siemiesz, New Boston, New Hampshire, and Andrew Collins, Bedford, New Hampshire.

LTAG Systems Assigned Patent for Controlling Reactability of Water-reactive Aluminum

LTAG Systems, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,332,366, initially filed June 17, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for "controlling reactability of water-reactive aluminum." The co-inventors are Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire, and Jonathan T. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire.

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Systems for Transmitting Information

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,331,743, initially filed Oct. 10, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for "systems, methods, and devices for transmitting information to thermal processing systems." The co-inventors are Michael Hoffa, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Michael Shipulski, Etna, New Hampshire, and Brett A. Hansen, Mapleton, Utah.

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for Helmet Mount Interface Apparatuses

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,330,857, initially filed Oct. 10, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for "helmet mount interface apparatuses and methods." The co-inventors are James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Gary M. Lemire, Lee, New Hampshire.

Adimab, Surface Oncology Assigned Patent for Anti-IL-27 Antibodies

Adimab, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Surface Oncology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,332,524, initially filed March 22, 2019) developed by 11 co-inventors for "anti-IL-27 antibodies and uses thereof." The co-inventors are Jonathan Hill, Salem, Massachusetts, Scott Chappel, Milton, Massachusetts, Michael Gladstone, Cambridge, Massachusetts, BiankaPrinz, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Andrew Lake, Westwood, Massachusetts, Christine Miller, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Kerry White, Danvers, Massachusetts, JingHua, Wellesley, Massachusetts, Pamela M. Holland, Belmont, Massachusetts, Matthew Rausch, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and DevapregasanMoodley, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Infraredx Assigned Patent for Method of Using Imaging Catheter

Infraredx, Burlington, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,331,074, initially filed Sept. 14, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a "method of using an imaging catheter with a reinforced section." The co-inventors are David Barone, Lexington, Massachusetts, Kathleen DeRosa, Manchester, New Hampshire, Sean P. Madden, Arlington, Massachusetts, and John N. Beck, Hopkinton, Massachusetts.