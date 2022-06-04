Gulf of Maine productivity has fallen by half

Phytoplankton are about 65% less productive in the Gulf of Maine than they were two decades ago because water temperature and salinity have risen as a warming planet alters ocean pattersn, scientists at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay, Maine, report.

Since just about everything in the oceanic food web eventually depends on phytoplankton, this is indiciative of the sweeping problems facing one of the fastest-warming parts of any ocean on the planet. Ugh.

An article from NASA (which funded the study) is here.