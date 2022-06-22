Select Page

Ice, eels, bubbles – the perils of hydropower plants

by | Jun 22, 2022 | Blog, Newsletter | 0 comments

Do you know what “frazil ice” is? Then you’re smarter than me – I only learned yesterday while reporting about Concord’s net-metering purchase of 9 million KWH of power from a local hydropower plant: The article is here.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Pin It on Pinterest