N.H. patents through June 26

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from June 19 through June 26.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Blind Fast Network Synchronization Algorithm

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,368,931, initially filed Aug. 3, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “blind fast network synchronization algorithm for reducing LTE public safety product costs.” The co-inventors are Ido Shaked, Alfei Menashe, Israel, and Efi Dror, Kadima-Zoran, Israel. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,68,931.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,68,931&RS=PN/1,13,68,931

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Signaling Between Master, One or More Slave Components

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,368,533, initially filed Nov. 19, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “signaling between master and one or more slave components to share absolute and incremental data.” The co-inventors are Nevenka Kozomora, Windham, New Hampshire, Andrea Foletto, Andorno Micca, Italy, and Emanuele Andrea Casu, Annecy, France. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,68,533.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,68,533&RS=PN/1,13,68,533

***

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Communication Protocol

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,368,436, initially filed Aug. 28, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a communication protocol. The co-inventors are Benjamin Kapp, San Diego, California, and Jibu Abraham, San Diego, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,68,436.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,68,436&RS=PN/1,13,68,436

***

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Multi-user Multiple Input Multiple Output (MU-MIMO) System

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,368,197, initially filed May 28, 2021) developed by Matthew J. Sherman, Succasunna, New Jersey, for a “multi-user multiple input multiple output (MU-MIMO) system and methods.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,68,197.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,68,197&RS=PN/1,13,68,197

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic System Integration Assigned Patent for Indirectly Fed Dipole Antenna

BAE Systems Information and Electronic System Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,367,962, initially filed Dec. 17, 2020) developed by Gary A. Schay, Stony Brook, New York, for an “indirectly fed dipole antenna.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,67,962.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,67,962&RS=PN/1,13,67,962

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Multi-layer Integrated Circuit

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,367,830, initially filed Sept. 8, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “multi-layer integrated circuit with enhanced thermal dissipation using back-end metal layers.” The co-inventors are Sundar Chetlur, Frisco, Texas, Maxim Klebanov, Palm Coast, Florida, Paolo Campiglio, Arcueil, France, and Yen Ting Liu, Hsinchu, Taiwan. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,67,830.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,67,830&RS=PN/1,13,67,830

***

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Detecting Diverted Drugs

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,367,515, initially filed May 28, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for detecting diverted drugs. The co-inventors are Shawn Curtiss, O’Fallon, Missouri, Benjamin Smith, Hampden, Maine, and Mark Benoit, Seattle, Washington. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,67,515.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,67,515&RS=PN/1,13,67,515

***

Yieldmo Assigned Patent for Method for Modeling Digital Advertisement Consumption

Yieldmo, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,367,103, initially filed March 2, 2021) developed by nine co-inventors for a “method for modeling digital advertisement consumption.” The co-inventors are Sergei Izrailev, New York, Indu Narayan, New York, Nathaniel Daly, New York, Teddy Jawde, New York, Maziar Hosseinzadeh, New York, Ari Bernstein, New York, Michael Yavonditte, New York, Nisreen Al-Basha, New York, and Harsha Gorla, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,67,103.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,67,103&RS=PN/1,13,67,103

***

Insignio Technologies Assigned Patent for Personalized Content Processing system

Insignio Technologies, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,366,873, initially filed Aug. 28, 2019) developed by Robert F. Scannell Jr., Nashua, New Hampshire, for a “personalized content processing and delivery system and media.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,66,873.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,66,873&RS=PN/1,13,66,873

***

Paper Crane Assigned Patent for Automated Geospatial Data Analysis

Paper Crane, Amherst, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,366,836, initially filed Sept. 19, 2019) developed by David Berthiaume, Auburn, Massachusetts, for an “automated geospatial data analysis.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,66,836.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,66,836&RS=PN/1,13,66,836

***

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Dynamic Mode Forming for GPS Anti-jam Controlled Reception Pattern Arrays

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,366,232, initially filed March 30, 2020) developed by Martin F. Ryba, Acton, Massachusetts, for a “dynamic mode forming for GPS anti-jam controlled reception pattern arrays.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,66,232.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,66,232&RS=PN/1,13,66,232

***

BAE Systems Information & Electronic Systems Integration Assigned Patent for Orthogonal Chirps for Radar

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,366,227, initially filed July 10, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “orthogonal chirps for Radar, relative navigation and ranging, Light Detection and Ranging, and communications fungibility.” The co-inventors are Apurva N. Mody, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, David J. Couto, Pepperell, Massachusetts, Prabahan Basu, Lexington, Massachusetts, and Michael J. Shea, Beverly, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,66,227.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,66,227&RS=PN/1,13,66,227

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Multipath Wide Bandwidth Current Sensor

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,366,141, initially filed Jan. 28, 2021) developed by five co-inventors for a “multipath wide bandwidth current sensor.” The co-inventors are Steven Daubert, Bedford, New Hampshire, Sina Haji Alizad, Manchester, New Hampshire, Srujan Shivanakere, Nashua, New Hampshire, Maxwell McNally, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,66,141.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,66,141&RS=PN/1,13,66,141

***

Trustees of Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Sensing Devices Detection of Airborne Contaminants

Trustees of Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,366,077, initially filed June 13, 2013) developed by two co-inventors for “systems, sensing devices and methods for detection of airborne contaminants.” The co-inventors are Joseph J. Belbruno, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Susanne E. Tanski, Grantham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,66,077.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,66,077&RS=PN/1,13,66,077

***

Sig Sauer Assigned Patent for Firearm Stock with Adjustable Butt Plate, Locking Comb Assembly

Sig Sauer, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,365,952, initially filed Aug. 14, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “firearm stock with adjustable butt plate and locking comb assembly.” The co-inventors are David B. Hopkins, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Matteo V. Viviano, Harrison Township, Michigan. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,65,952.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,65,952&RS=PN/1,13,65,952

***

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Coupling Gasket with Multiple Sealing Surfaces

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,365,835, initially filed Feb. 20, 2020) developed by Joseph William Beagen Jr., North Attleboro, Massachusetts, for a “coupling gasket with multiple sealing surfaces.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,65,835.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,65,835&RS=PN/1,13,65,835

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Chimeric Antigen Receptor Anti-inflammatory Cells

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,365,391, initially filed Sept. 27, 2016) developed by two co-inventors for “chimeric antigen receptor anti-inflammatory cells and methods of use.” The co-inventors are Charles L. Sentman, Grantham, New Hampshire, and Benjamine H. Arellano, Lebanon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,65,391.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,65,391&RS=PN/1,13,65,391

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Product Dispensing System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,365,107, initially filed Jan. 7, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a product dispensing system. The co-inventors are Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Benjamin W. Jones Jr., Salisbury, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Casey P. Manning, Manchester, New Hampshire, Felix Winkler, Oakland, California, and Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,65,107.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,65,107&RS=PN/1,13,65,107

***

Metal Casting Technology Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Counter-gravity Mold Filling

Metal Casting Technology, Milford, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,364,539, initially filed Jan. 3, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “method and apparatus for counter-gravity mold filling.” The co-inventors are Sanjay B. Shendye, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Joseph C. Michalik Jr., Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,64,539.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,64,539&RS=PN/1,13,64,539

***

Vapotherm Assigned Patent for Nasal Cannula

Vapotherm, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,364,358, initially filed June 30, 2016) developed by three co-inventors for a “nasal cannula for continuous and simultaneous delivery of aerosolized medicament and high flow therapy.” The co-inventors are Felino V. Cortez Jr., Bowie, Maryland, Charles Busey, Easton, Maryland, and George C. Dungan II, Dallas, Texas. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,64,358.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,64,358&RS=PN/1,13,64,358

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Infusion Pump Methods

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,364,352, initially filed Sept. 16, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for “infusion pump methods, systems and apparatus.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Marc A. Mandro, Bow, New Hampshire, Kevin A. Durand, Manchester, New Hampshire, Gregory R. Lanier, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,64,352.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,64,352&RS=PN/1,13,64,352

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Method for Fluid Delivery

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,364,335, initially filed Dec. 11, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for an “apparatus, system and method for fluid delivery.” The co-inventors are Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Bright Chong Khuang Foo, Hollis, New Hampshire, and Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,64,335.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,64,335&RS=PN/1,13,64,335

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Medical Treatment System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,364,329, initially filed Feb. 1, 2016) developed by six co-inventors for a “medical treatment system and methods using a plurality of fluid lines.” The co-inventors are Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, David W. McGill, Alpharetta, Georgia, Jacob W. Scarpaci, Manchester, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Nashua, New Hampshire, Jesse T. Bodwell, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Tien-Shoe Wang, Methuen, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,64,329.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,64,329&RS=PN/1,13,64,329

***

Galvion Assigned Patent for Attachment System

Galvion, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,363,850, initially filed June 20, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for an attachment system. The co-inventors are Mario Vilone, Montreal, Canada, and Nicolas Desjardins, Pincourt, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,63,850.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,63,850&RS=PN/1,13,63,850

***

***

Keystone Tower Systems Assigned Patent for Control System, Method for Tapered Structure Construction

Keystone Tower Systems, Denver, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,364,527, initially filed Dec. 4, 2018) developed by five co-inventors for a “control system and method for tapered structure construction.” The co-inventors are Rosalind K. Takata, Denver, Colorado, Eric D. Smith, Denver, Colorado, Loren Daniel Bridgers, Golden, Colorado, Daniel Ainge, Boulder, Colorado, and Alexander H. Slocum, Bow, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,364,527.PN.&OS=PN/11,364,527&RS=PN/11,364,527

***

Medtronic Navigation Assigned Patent for Method for Imaging Subject

Medtronic Navigation, Louisville, Colorado, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,364,006, initially filed Jan. 4, 2021) developed by nine co-inventors for a “system and method for imaging a subject.” The co-inventors are Patrick A. Helm, Milton, Massachusetts, Rasika A. Parkar, Waltham, Massachusetts, Robert J. Reddy, Broomfield, Colorado, Kyo C. Jin, Durham, New Hampshire, Seunghoon Nam, Bedford, Massachusetts, Andre Souza, Boylston, Massachusetts, Xiaodong Tao, Westwood, Massachusetts, David A. Garlow, Lynnfield, Massachusetts, and John R. Martin, Franklin, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,364,006.PN.&OS=PN/11,364,006&RS=PN/11,364,006

***

University of Miami Assigned Patent for Nanoparticle Conjugates, Uses Thereof

The University of Miami, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,364,305, initially filed Feb. 17, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for “nanoparticle conjugates and uses thereof.” The co-inventors are Paolo Serafini, Miami Shores, Florida, Jennifer Vella, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Vincenzo Bronte, Verona, Italy, Pirouz Daftarian, Palmetto Bay, Florida, Angel Kaifer, Coral Gables, Florida, and Serena Zilio, Miami, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,364,305.PN.&OS=PN/11,364,305&RS=PN/11,364,305

***

Fox Factory Assigned Patent for Sealed Boat Seat Suspension

Fox Factory, Duluth, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,364,826, initially filed Oct. 25, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for a “sealed boat seat suspension.” The co-inventors are Philip Tsiaras, Dacula, Georgia, Dennis K. Wootten, Milford, New Hampshire, and Paul Hammerstrom, Milford, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,13,64,826.PN.&OS=PN/1,13,64,826&RS=PN/1,13,64,826

***

LightLab Imaging Assigned Patent for Detection of Metal Stent Struts

LightLab Imaging, Westford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,367,186, initially filed July 14, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “detection of metal stent struts.” The co-inventors are Sonal Ambwani, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and Christopher E. Griffin, Wilton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,367,186.PN.&OS=PN/11,367,186&RS=PN/11,367,186

***

EMC IP Holding Assigned Patent for In-Band Extent Locking

EMC IP Holding, Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,366,594, initially filed Sept. 28, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for in-band extent locking. The co-inventors are Jason Raff, Bedford, New Hampshire, Shari Vietry, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and David Bernard, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,366,594.PN.&OS=PN/11,366,594&RS=PN/11,366,594

***

Scholar Rock Assigned Patent for Inhibitors, Antibodies

Scholar Rock, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,365,245, initially filed Nov. 19, 2021) developed by 11 co-inventors for “LTBP complex-specific inhibitors of TGF.beta. and uses thereof.” The co-inventors are Thomas Schurpf, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Justin W. Jackson, Cambridge, Massachusetts, George Coricor, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Abhishek Datta, Boston, Massachusetts, Stefan Wawersik, Westborough, Massachusetts, Christopher Littlefield, Marblehead, Massachusetts, Adam Fogel, Watertown, Massachusetts, Caitlin Stein, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Julia McCreary, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Matthew Salotto, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Frederick Streich Jr., Newton, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,365,245.PN.&OS=PN/11,365,245&RS=PN/11,365,245

***

Berkshire Grey Operating Assigned Patent for Methods for Processing Objects Including Auto-Shuttle System

Berkshire Grey Operating, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,365,051, initially filed Jan. 16, 2020) developed by 20 co-inventors for “systems and methods for processing objects including an auto-shuttle system.” The co-inventors are Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts, Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina, John Richard Amend Jr., Belmont, Massachusetts, Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts, Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire, Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts, Victoria Hinchey, Winchester, Massachusetts, Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California, Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts, Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington, Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Thomas Allen, Reading, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,365,051.PN.&OS=PN/11,365,051&RS=PN/11,365,051

***

Alert Innovation Assigned Patent for Storage, Retrieval System

Alert Innovation, North Billerica, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,365,049, initially filed Oct. 7, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “storage and retrieval system.” The co-inventors are John G. Lert Jr., Wakefield, Massachusetts, and William J. Fosnight, Windham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,365,049.PN.&OS=PN/11,365,049&RS=PN/11,365,049

***

Motional AD Assigned Patent for Emergency Vehicle Detection System

Motional AD, Boston, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,364,910, initially filed Aug. 26, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for an “emergency vehicle detection system and method.” The co-inventors are Paul Schmitt, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Jugal Buddhadev, Avalon, Pennsylvania, and Alex Hunter Lang, Culver City, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,364,910.PN.&OS=PN/11,364,910&RS=PN/11,364,910

***

DL Technology Assigned Patent for Fluid Dispense Pump with Drip Prevention Mechanism, Method for Controlling Same

DL Technology, Haverhill, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,364,517, initially filed Sept. 15, 2020) developed by Jeffrey P. Fugere, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for a “fluid dispense pump with drip prevention mechanism and method for controlling same.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,364,517.PN.&OS=PN/11,364,517&RS=PN/11,364,517