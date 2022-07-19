A seed bank – or, rather, seed library – in NH

Until COVID, I never really thought about the fact that seeds you buy in feed stores are a product that has to be produced just like everything else and therefore subject to supply-chain snarls. And snarled the chain has been – it’s been touch-and-go getting the veggie seeds you want.

In the town of Peterborough, the library has responded with a seed library. Take an envelope of seeds and if possible return some seeds from the resulting plants. Very cool.

The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript has a story here: