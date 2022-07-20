Tide charts are now important on the Seacoast for houses as well as boats

There’s a telling sentence in this New Hampshire Bulletin about life on the state’s Seacoast as the oceans rise:

“(Tide) charts help her and other residents predict when their streets will fill with water and become impassable, an event residents have come to expect as frequently as each month.”

The whole story is here.

Compared to much of the world, New Hampshire isn’t seeing much large-scale effect from the climate emergency yet. Invasive species are moving north, snow cover is slowly disappearing, rainfall is becoming more erratically extreme, but no disasters. Our short but pricey ocean coastline is becoming the exception.