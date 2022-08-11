Historic Vermont wind-power site gets NIMBY’d

A hill known as Grandpa’s Knob near Rutland, Vermont, is generally considered to have been the site of the first large (1 MW) electricty-generating wind turbine, back in 1941. (VPR story here) A truly historic accomplishment that New England should be proud of.

A developer proposed putting up a small wind turbine on the site – 1.5 MW, not too much bigger than the turbine of 61 years ago and nothing compared to modern turbines – as a memorial that would also produce clean power. But in a depressing but predictable turn of events, some locals objected, saying they feared “vibrations” and because it didn’t look nice, so the proposal has been withdrawn (Times-Argus story here).