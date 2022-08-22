N.H. patents through Aug. 21

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire from Aug. 14 through Aug. 21.

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Sinter, Intrasearch Beacon

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,412,427, initially filed Sept. 15, 2020) developed by Eric Mrozinski, Westford, Massachusetts, for a “sinter and intrasearch beacon.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,412,427.PN.&OS=PN/11,412,427&RS=PN/11,412,427

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Wireless Broadband Network with Integrated Streaming Multimedia Services

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,412,020, initially filed Oct. 18, 2013) developed by two co-inventors for “wireless broadband network with integrated streaming multimedia services.” The co-inventors are Steven Paul Papa, Wyndham, New Jersey, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,412,020.PN.&OS=PN/11,412,020&RS=PN/11,412,020

***

Burndy Assigned Patent for Tool for Installing Electrical Connectors with Extendible Reach Tool

Burndy, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,411,361, initially filed Jan. 29, 2021) developed by five co-inventors for a “tool for installing electrical connectors with an extendible reach tool.” The co-inventors are Jeremy Jushchyshyn, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, Nicholas Polidori, Medford, New Jersey, Michael Anthony Bucciero, Pennsauken, New Jersey, Patrick J. Shay, Cinnaminson, New Jersey, and Andison A. Fernandez, Pennsauken, New Jersey. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,411,361.PN.&OS=PN/11,411,361&RS=PN/11,411,361

***

Desprez Assigned Patent for Software for Requesting Pricing in Electronic Marketplace Using User-Modifiable Spectrum Interface

Desprez, New London, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,410,224, initially filed March 28, 2014) developed by four co-inventors for “Methods and software for requesting a pricing in an electronic marketplace using a user-modifiable spectrum interface.” The co-inventors are James L. Jacobs, II, Amherst, New Hampshire, John E. Cronin, Bonita Springs, Florida, Christopher M. Huffines, Williston, Vermont, and Steven M. Lynch, Hudson, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,410,224.PN.&OS=PN/11,410,224&RS=PN/11,410,224

***

Yieldmo Assigned Patent for Method for Quantifying Advertising Impressions

Yieldmo, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,410,202, initially filed Sept. 25, 2020) developed by seven co-inventors for a “method for quantifying advertising impressions.” The co-inventors are Michael Yavonditte, New York, New York, David Sebag, New York, New York, Indu Narayan, New York, New York, Rahul Rao, New York, New York, Elber Carneiro, New York, New York, Nook Harquail, New York, New York, and David Cohen, New York, New York. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,410,202.PN.&OS=PN/11,410,202&RS=PN/11,410,202

***

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Machine Learning Archive Mechanism Using Immutable Storage

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,409,990, initially filed March 1, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “machine learning archive mechanism using immutable storage.” The co-inventors are Warren Gleich, Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Richard A Baker Jr., West Newbury, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,409,990.PN.&OS=PN/11,409,990&RS=PN/11,409,990

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Linear Bridge Having Nonlinear Elements for Operation in High Magnetic Field Intensities

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,408,948, initially filed July 6, 2020) developed by Remy Lassalle-Balier, Bures sur Yvette, France, for a “linear bridge having nonlinear elements for operation in high magnetic field intensities.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,408,948.PN.&OS=PN/11,408,948&RS=PN/11,408,948

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Magnetic Field Sensor with Stacked Transducers, Capacitive Summing Amplifier

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,408,945, initially filed Nov. 18, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “magnetic field sensor with stacked transducers and capacitive summing amplifier.” The co-inventors are Craig S. Petrie, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Hernan D. Romero, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and David J. Haas, Concord, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,408,945.PN.&OS=PN/11,408,945&RS=PN/11,408,945

***

AgaMatrix Assigned Patent for Analyte Determination Method, Analyte Meter

AgaMatrix, Salem, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,408,849, initially filed April 6, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for an “analyte determination method and analyte meter.” The co-inventors are Ian Harding, Wells, United Kingdom, Richard Williams, Somerville, Massachusetts, and Sridhar Iyengar, Salem, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,408,849.PN.&OS=PN/11,408,849&RS=PN/11,408,849

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Adhesive, Peripheral Systems for Medical Devices

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,408,414, initially filed May 6, 2013) developed by three co-inventors for “adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,408,414.PN.&OS=PN/11,408,414&RS=PN/11,408,414

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Adhesive, Peripheral Systems, Methods for Medical Devices

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,406,753, initially filed March 22, 2011) developed by two co-inventors for “adhesive and peripheral systems and methods for medical devices.” The co-inventors are Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Eric Yeaton, Epsom, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,406,753.PN.&OS=PN/11,406,753&RS=PN/11,406,753

***

Atrium Medical Assigned Patent for Graft with Expandable Region, Methods of Making, Using Same

Atrium Medical, Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,406,487, initially filed Feb. 25, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “graft with expandable region and methods of making and using the same.” The co-inventors are James J. Scutti, Arlington, Massachusetts, David G. Culp, Waxhaw, North Carolina, Ibrahim E. Dagher, Pelham, New Hampshire, and Kevin W. Penn, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,406,487.PN.&OS=PN/11,406,487&RS=PN/11,406,487

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Hand-Held Stereovision System for Image Updating in Surgery

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,406,471, initially filed Oct. 7, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for a “hand-held stereovision system for image updating in surgery.” The co-inventors are Keith D. Paulsen, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Xiaoyao Fan, Hanover, New Hampshire, Songbai Ji, Hanover, New Hampshire, Sohail K. Mirza, Fairfax, Virginia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,406,471.PN.&OS=PN/11,406,471&RS=PN/11,406,471

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Movement Monitoring Systems, Methods

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,406,290, initially filed Oct. 8, 2019) developed by four co-inventors for “movement monitoring systems and methods.” The co-inventors are Ryan Chapman, North Hartland, Vermont, Douglas Wayne Van Citters, Hanover, New Hampshire, Wayne Edward Moschetti, Hanover, New Hampshire, and John-Erik Bell, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,406,290.PN.&OS=PN/11,406,290&RS=PN/11,406,290

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Skate or Other Footwear

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,406,157, initially filed Feb. 9, 2017) developed by three co-inventors for a “skate or other footwear.” The co-inventors are Ivan Labonte, Montreal, California, Conrad Payeur, Prevost, California, and Candide Desch nes, St-Jerome, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,406,157.PN.&OS=PN/11,406,157&RS=PN/11,406,157

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Protector for Protecting Skate, User’s Foot

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,406,156, initially filed May 16, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “protector for protecting a skate and a user’s foot.” The co-inventors are Gaetan Champagne, Saint-Colomban, Canada, and Jean-Francois Corbeil, Prevost, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,406,156.PN.&OS=PN/11,406,156&RS=PN/11,406,156

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for X2 Brokering Between Inter-3GPP Release eNodeB’s

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,419,012, initially filed Aug. 11, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “X2 brokering between inter-3GPP release eNodeB’s.” The co-inventors are Harish Kumar Lohar, Pune, India, Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, and Anupam Goyal, Pune, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,19,012.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,19,012&RS=PN/1,14,19,012

***

Centripetal Networks Assigned Patent for Filtering Network Data Transfers

Centripetal Networks, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,418,487, initially filed May 3, 2021) developed by Sean Moore, Hollis, New Hampshire, for “filtering network data transfers.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,18,487.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,18,487&RS=PN/1,14,18,487

***

Position Imaging Assigned Patent for Light-Based Guidance for Package Tracking Systems

Position Imaging, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,416,805, initially filed Jan. 26, 2017) developed by two co-inventors for “light-based guidance for package tracking systems.” The co-inventors are Rafal Piotrowski, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Edward L. Hill, Exeter, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,16,805.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,16,805&RS=PN/1,14,16,805

***

Bottomline Technologies Assigned Patent for Distributed Predictive Analytics Data Set

Bottomline Technologies, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,416,713, initially filed March 18, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for a “distributed predictive analytics data set.” The co-inventors are Jerzy Bala, Potomac Falls, Virginia, and Paul Green, Londonderry, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,16,713.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,16,713&RS=PN/1,14,16,713

***

FCX Solar Assigned Patent for Method for Flexible Solar Tracker, Testing

FCX Solar, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,416,010, initially filed July 1, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for a “system and method for flexible solar tracker and testing.” The co-inventors are Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,16,010.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,16,010&RS=PN/1,14,16,010

***

Dartmouth College Assigned Patent for Regulatory T Cell Mediator Proteins, Uses Thereof

Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,414,490, initially filed July 26, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for “regulatory T cell mediator proteins and uses thereof.” The co-inventors are Randolph J. Noelle, Plainfield, New Hampshire, and Li Wang, Norwich, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,14,490.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,14,490&RS=PN/1,14,14,490

***

HALO Maritime Defense Systems Assigned Patent for Compliant Net Support System for Marine Barriers

HALO Maritime Defense Systems, Newton, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,414,165, initially filed Oct. 20, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “compliant net support system for marine barriers.” The co-inventors are Michael J. Osienski, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Eric G. Johnson, Danvers, Massachusetts, Judson DeCew, East Kingston, New Hampshire, and Tom Sherwin, Newton, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,14,165.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,14,165&RS=PN/1,14,14,165

***

FUJIFILM Dimatix Assigned Patent for MEMS Jetting Structure for Dense Packing

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,413,869, initially filed May 4, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “MEMS jetting structure for dense packing.” The co-inventors are Andreas Bibl, Los Altos, California, Kevin von Essen, San Jose, California, and Paul A. Hoisington, Hanover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,13,869.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,13,869&RS=PN/1,14,13,869

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Motion Distribution in Robotic Systems

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,413,751, initially filed Feb. 11, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for “motion distribution in robotic systems.” The co-inventors are Mohammad Keshmiri, Longueuil, Canada, Waseem Khan, Kirkland, Canada, and Korhan Turker, Montreal, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,13,751.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,13,751&RS=PN/1,14,13,751

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Patch-Sized Fluid Delivery Systems

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,413,391, initially filed May 20, 2019) developed by Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, for “patch-sized fluid delivery systems and methods.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,13,391.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,13,391&RS=PN/1,14,13,391

***

TBL Licensing Assigned Patent for Separable, Recyclable Footwear

TBL Licensing, Stratham, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,412,809, initially filed July 17, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “separable and recyclable footwear.” The co-inventors are Chao Yun Lai, Taichung, Taiwan, Alexander Dardinski, Newburyport, Massachusetts, Tadd Nicholas Smith, Rye, New Hampshire, and David Hass, Dover, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,12,809.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,12,809&RS=PN/1,14,12,809

***

PATENTS AWARDED TO INDIVIDUALS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE FROM AUG. 14 – AUG. 21

Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21 – The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in New Hampshire.

***

Citrix Systems Assigned Patent for Adding, Removing Virtual Disks Remotely to Streaming Machine

Citrix Systems, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,418,566, initially filed Oct. 28, 2019) developed by Moso Lee, Nashua, New Hampshire, for an “adding and removing virtual disks remotely to a streaming machine.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,418,566.PN.&OS=PN/11,418,566&RS=PN/11,418,566

***

Evoqua Water Technologies Assigned Patent for Implementation of Feedback Control for Improved Electrochemical System Design

Evoqua Water Technologies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,414,330, initially filed March 6, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for “implementation of feedback control for improved electrochemical system design.” The co-inventors are Simon Paul Dukes, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, George Gu, Andover, Massachusetts, Joshua Griffis, Ashburnham, Massachusetts, and Michael Shaw, Derry, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,14,330.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,14,330&RS=PN/1,14,14,330

***

Johnson Outdoors Assigned Patent for Compact Packable Cooking System

Johnson Outdoors, Racine, Wisconsin, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,412,887, initially filed Oct. 6, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “compact packable cooking system.” The co-inventors are Adam Emery Wilcox, Candia, New Hampshire, Michael Edward Hebert Jr., Milford, New Hampshire, Michael Steven Siopis, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Ryan Paul Chartier, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,12,887.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,12,887&RS=PN/1,14,12,887