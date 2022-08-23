Car fire in a news story requires clarification nowadays

I’ve been a newspaper reporter for four decades and have written many stories about car fires. The latest is the first time I had to include this sentence: “The car was gasoline powered.”

No detail yet from fire dept. on make/model so I thought that line was necessary because of all the “all car fires are electric vehicles” baloney.

Car fires are so common that they almost never get into the news unless somebody is badly hurt or it’s very public. This one was under the marquee at Concord’s downtown arts center so a lot of people saw it.