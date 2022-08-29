N.H. patents through Aug. 28

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Aug. 28.

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for 4G/5G Core Interworking

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,425,790, initially filed Sept. 15, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for 4G/5G core interworking. The co-inventors are Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, Amit Miron, Tsur Yitzak, Israel, and Fernando Cerioni, Lancaster, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,25,790.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,25,790&RS=PN/1,14,25,790

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Adaptive MME Selection Method for Incoming UE

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,425,603, initially filed June 8, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for an “adaptive MME selection method for an incoming UE.” The co-inventors are Kartik Shashikant Raval, Pune, India, Amit Ghadge, Pune, India, Vivek Pise, Pune, India, Anoop Gupta, Pune, India, and Rajesh Gupta, Pune, India. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,25,603.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,25,603&RS=PN/1,14,25,603

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Apparatus for Electronic Patient Care

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,424,029, initially filed Feb. 6, 2015) developed by three co-inventors for a “system, method and apparatus for electronic patient care.” The co-inventors are John J. Biasi, Groton, Massachusetts, Eric L. Pribyl, Manchester, New Hampshire, and David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,24,029.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,24,029&RS=PN/1,14,24,029

Alexis Bio, XenoTherapeutics Assigned Patent for Monitoring Methods for Xenotransplantation

Alexis Bio, Grantham, New Hampshire, and XenoTherapeutics, Boston, Massachusetts, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,424,007, initially filed June 3, 2021) developed by seven co-inventors for a “selection and monitoring methods for xenotransplantation.” The co-inventors are Paul Holzer, Enfield, New Hampshire, Rodney L. Monroy, North Fort Myers, Florida, Andrey Ptitsyn, Revere, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Chang, Pittsford, New York, Jon Adkins, Londonderry, New Hampshire, Travis Brown, Columbia, Missouri, and Kaitlyn Rogers, Madisonville, Louisiana. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,24,007.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,24,007&RS=PN/1,14,24,007

Desprez Assigned Patent for Electronic Pricing Machine

Desprez, New London, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,423,449, initially filed March 23, 2017) developed by James L. Jacobs II, Amherst, New Hampshire, for an “electronic pricing machine configured to generate prices based on supplier willingness and a user interface therefor.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,23,449.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,23,449&RS=PN/1,14,23,449

FCX Solar Assigned Patent for Adaptive Stow for Solar Tracker Systems

FCX Solar, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,422,575, initially filed June 21, 2021) developed by two co-inventors for “adaptive stow for solar tracker systems.” The co-inventors are Christopher Thomas Needham, Mountain View, Hawaii, and Frank Carl Oudheusden, Mont Vernon, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,22,575.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,22,575&RS=PN/1,14,22,575

ASC Engineered Solutions Assigned Patent for Adjustable Fitting Assembly

ASC Engineered Solutions, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,421,802, initially filed April 30, 2021) developed by Gregory Nicholas Stagliano Ohnemus, Providence, Rhode Island, for an adjustable fitting assembly. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,21,802.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,21,802&RS=PN/1,14,21,802

GTAT Assigned Patent for Method for Producing Bulk Silicon Carbide

GTAT, Hudson, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,421,343, initially filed Sept. 15, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “method and apparatus for producing bulk silicon carbide using a silicon carbide seed.” The co-inventors are Roman V. Drachev, Bedford, New Hampshire, Andriy M. Andrukhiv, Hollis, New Hampshire, David S. Lyttle, Amherst, New Hampshire, and Santhanaraghavan Parthasarathy, Tewksbury, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,21,343.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,21,343&RS=PN/1,14,21,343

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Consumable Designs for Plasma Arc Torch

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,420,286, initially filed Nov. 19, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “consumable designs for a plasma arc torch.” The co-inventors are Harshawardhan Jogdand, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Girish Kamath, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Oliver Murphy, Hartland, Vermont, and Raifer Allen, Perkinsville, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,20,286.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,20,286&RS=PN/1,14,20,286

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Pumping Cassette

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,419,965, initially filed Sept. 17, 2019) developed by five co-inventors for a pumping cassette. The co-inventors are Jason A. Demers, Manchester, New Hampshire, Michael J. Wilt, Windham, New Hampshire, Kevin L. Grant, Litchfield, New Hampshire, James D. Dale, Milton, Florida, and Brian D. Tracey, Litchfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,19,965.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,19,965&RS=PN/1,14,19,965

Wilcox Industries Assigned Patent for Modular Helmet System

Wilcox Industries, Newington, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,419,382, initially filed April 13, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for a modular helmet system. The co-inventors are James W. Teetzel, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Edward R. Hall, Madbury, New Hampshire, and Ned A. Dalzell, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,19,382.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,19,382&RS=PN/1,14,19,382

Rockwell Automation Technologies Assigned Patent for Automated Discovery, Configuration Techniques

Rockwell Automation Technologies, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,418,398, initially filed April 6, 2021) developed by nine co-inventors for an “automated discovery and configuration techniques.” The co-inventors are Cassiopia H. Sullivan, Clinton, Massachusetts, Michael Chemello, San Giovanni in Persiceto, Italy, Jesse R. Mendenhall, Brookline, New Hampshire, Brian Perreault, Stow, Massachusetts, Tracy Clark, Devens, Massachusetts, Neil Bentley, Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Yuhong Huang, Acton, Massachusetts, Sergio L. Canales, Barcelona, Spain, and Jesus Chung, Marlborough, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,18,398.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,18,398&RS=PN/1,14,18,398

Orthosensor Assigned Patent for Orthopedic Leg Alignment System, Method

Orthosensor, Dania Beach, Florida, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,419,737, initially filed April 23, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for “orthopedic leg alignment system and method.” The co-inventors are Ryan M. Chapman, North Hartland, Vermont, Doug W. Van Citters, Hanover, New Hampshire, and Gordon Goodchild, Coral Springs, Florida. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-adv.htm&r=78&f=G&l=50&d=PTXT&s1=20220823.PD.&s2=(%22FL%22.AAST.)&co1=AND&p=2&OS=ISD/08/23/2022+AND+AAST/FL&RS=ISD/08/23/2022+AND+AAST/FL

Goodrich Assigned Patent for User Interface to Simulate Target Detection, Recognition

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 25 – Goodrich, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,423,195, initially filed Sept. 17, 2018) developed by four co-inventors for a “user interface to simulate target detection and recognition.“The co-inventors are Christopher M. Jengo, Ayer, Massachusetts, Suhail Shabbir Saquib, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Matthew Goldstein, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Allan B. Liburd, Worcester, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,23,195.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,23,195&RS=PN/1,14,23,195

Globus Medical Assigned Patent for System for Neuronavigation Registration, Robotic Trajectory Guidance, Robotic Surgery

Globus Medical, Audubon, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,419,616, initially filed March 17, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “system for neuronavigation registration and robotic trajectory guidance, robotic surgery, and related methods and devices.” The co-inventors are Hayden Cameron, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Spiros Mantzavinos, Nashua, New Hampshire, Neil R. Crawford, Chandler, Arizona, Sanjay Joshi, Andover, Massachusetts, and Norbert Johnson, North Andover, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,419,616.PN.&OS=PN/11,419,616&RS=PN/11,419,616

DL Technology Assigned Patent for Material Dispense Tips, Methods for Forming Same

DL Technology, Haverhill, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,420,225, initially filed June 24, 2020) developed by Jeffrey P. Fugere, Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, for “material dispense tips and methods for forming the same.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,420,225.PN.&OS=PN/11,420,225&RS=PN/11,420,225

Hollingsworth & Vose Assigned Patent for Filter Media with Irregular Structure, Reversibly Stretchable Layers

Hollingsworth and Vose, East Walpole, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,420,143, initially filed May 4, 2020) developed by six co-inventors for a “filter media with irregular structure and/or reversibly stretchable layers.” The co-inventors are Bruce Smith, Copper Hill, Virginia, Mohammad A. Hassan, Roanoke, Virginia, Maxim Silin, Hudson, Massachusetts, Sudheer Jinka, Pelham, New Hampshire, Greg Wagner Farell, Radford, Virginia, and David T. Healey, Bellingham, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,420,143.PN.&OS=PN/11,420,143&RS=PN/11,420,143

NxStage Medical Assigned Patent for Safe Cannulation Devices, Methods, Systems

NxStage Medical, Lawrence, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,419,988, initially filed June 13, 2019) developed by two co-inventors for “safe cannulation devices, methods, and systems.” The co-inventors are Matthew Onken, Acton, Massachusetts, and Steven Belletti, Hooksett, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,419,988.PN.&OS=PN/11,419,988&RS=PN/11,419,988