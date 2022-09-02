New England wonders how to improve the grid

New Hampshire has joined most of New England in a “joint initiative to explore investment in electric transmission infrastructure needed to better integrate clean energy resources such as, but not limited to, offshore wind, while improving the reliability, resilience, and affordability of the grid.”

Details are here, not that there’s much in the way of detail yet.

Oddly, Vermont – normally ahead of the curve on energy such as with Green Mountain Power’s virtual power plant – isn’t part of it. Maybe that’s because they’re the only state without a coastline for offshore wind?