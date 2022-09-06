N.H. patents through Sept. 4

By Targeted News Service

WASHINGTON – The following federal patents were assigned in New Hampshire through Sept. 4.

***

Hypertherm Assigned Patent for Cost Effective Cartridge

Hypertherm, Hanover, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,432,393, initially filed Nov. 7, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a “cost effective cartridge for a plasma arc torch.” The co-inventors are Zheng Duan, Hanover, New Hampshire, Stephen T. Eickhoff, Hanover, New Hampshire, Yu Zhang, Hanover, New Hampshire, Jesse A. Roberts, Cornish, New Hampshire, Eric Streit, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Brandon Mason, Grantham, New Hampshire, and Dennis Kulakowski, Corinth, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,32,393.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,32,393&RS=PN/1,14,32,393

***

Parallel Wireless Assigned Patent for Elastic Scheduling

Parallel Wireless, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,432,314, initially filed Feb. 25, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for an elastic scheduling. The co-inventors are Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Westford, Massachusetts, Steven Paul Papa, Windham, New Hampshire, Kaitki Agarwal, Westford, Massachusetts, and Sridhar Donepudi, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,32,314.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,32,314&RS=PN/1,14,32,314

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for RFID System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,431,077, initially filed Oct. 26, 2020) developed by David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire, for an RFID system. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,31,077.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,31,077&RS=PN/1,14,31,077

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Product Dispensing System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,429,120, initially filed Oct. 28, 2019) developed by seven co-inventors for a product dispensing system. The co-inventors are Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Benjamin W. Jones, Salisbury, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Casey P. Manning, Manchester, New Hampshire, Felix Winkler, Oakland, California, and Robert A. Charles, New Boston, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,29,120.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,29,120&RS=PN/1,14,29,120

***

Allegro Microsystems Assigned Patent for Coil Actuated Sensor with Sensitivity Detection

Allegro Microsystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, Commissariat a l’energie atomique et aux energies alternatives, Paris, France, have been assigned a patent (No. 11,428,755, initially filed May 26, 2017) developed by six co-inventors for a “coil actuated sensor with sensitivity detection.” The co-inventors are Alexander Latham, Harvard, Massachusetts, Claude Fermon, Orsay, France, Jason Boudreau, Exeter, New Hampshire, Myriam Pannetier-Lecoeur, Bures sur Yvette, France, Bryan Cadugan, Bedford, New Hampshire, and Hernan D. Romero, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,28,755.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,28,755&RS=PN/1,14,28,755

***

Allegro MicroSystems Assigned Patent for Sensor Integrated Circuit Load Current Monitoring Circuitry

Allegro MicroSystems, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,428,731, initially filed Feb. 10, 2021) developed by three co-inventors for a “sensor integrated circuit load current monitoring circuitry and associated methods.” The co-inventors are Glenn A. Forrest, Bow, New Hampshire, Thomas J. Kovalcik, Barrington, New Hampshire, and Wei Zhang, Nashua, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,28,731.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,28,731&RS=PN/1,14,28,731

***

Pitco Frialator Assigned Patent for Fluid Sensor, Control System

Pitco Frialator, Bow, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,428,416, initially filed Dec. 6, 2018) developed by three co-inventors for a “fluid sensor and control system.” The co-inventors are Michael T. Fecteau, Derry, New Hampshire, Steven J. Cyr, Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Karl M. Searl, Newmarket, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,28,416.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,28,416&RS=PN/1,14,28,416

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Product Dispensing System

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,427,462, initially filed Feb. 14, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a product dispensing system. The co-inventors are John J. Biasi, Nashua, New Hampshire, Russell H. Beavis, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Michael J. Goulet, Weare, New Hampshire, and Eric L. Pribyl, Manchester, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,27,462.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,27,462&RS=PN/1,14,27,462

***

DEKA Products Assigned Patent for Methods for Infusion Pump Assembly

DEKA Products, Manchester, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,426,512, initially filed Nov. 21, 2019) developed by nine co-inventors for an “apparatus, systems and methods for an infusion pump assembly.” The co-inventors are Dean Kamen, Bedford, New Hampshire, John M. Kerwin, Manchester, New Hampshire, Gerald M. Guay, Greenville, New Hampshire, Larry B. Gray, Merrimack, New Hampshire, Richard J. Lanigan, Concord, New Hampshire, Stephen L. Fichera, Salem, New Hampshire, Colin H. Murphy, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Thomas F. Soldau, Bedford, New Hampshire, and David Blumberg Jr., Deerfield, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,26,512.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,26,512&RS=PN/1,14,26,512

***

SoClean Assigned Patent for Devices for Ozone Sanitization of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

SoClean, Peterborough, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,426,481, initially filed Sept. 18, 2020) developed by Timothy Leyva, Bellingham, Massachusetts, for “systems, methods, and devices for ozone sanitization of continuous positive airway pressure devices.” The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,26,481.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,26,481&RS=PN/1,14,26,481

***

Razor Medical Instruments Assigned Patent for Blade Reamer Assembly for Surgical Use

Razor Medical Instruments, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,426,182, initially filed April 27, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for a “blade reamer assembly for surgical use.” The co-inventors are Farid Bruce Khalili, Briarcliff Manor, New York, and James T. Caillouette, Newport Beach, California. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,26,182.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,26,182&RS=PN/1,14,26,182

***

Conformal Medical Assigned Patent for Devices for Excluding Left Atrial Appendage

Conformal Medical, Nashua, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,426,172, initially filed May 2, 2018) developed by seven co-inventors for “devices and methods for excluding the left atrial appendage.” The co-inventors are David A. Melanson, Hudson, New Hampshire, Andy H. Levine, Newton Highlands, Massachusetts, James H. Loper, Wales, Massachusetts, Michael T. Radford, Nashua, New Hampshire, Carol Devellian, Topsfield, Massachusetts, Aaron V. Kaplan, Norwich, Vermont, and Ronald B. Lamport, Pelham, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,26,172.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,26,172&RS=PN/1,14,26,172

***

Bauer Hockey Assigned Patent for Helmet for Impact Protection

Bauer Hockey, Exeter, New Hampshire, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,425,951, initially filed Oct. 7, 2019) developed by 10 co-inventors for a “helmet for impact protection.” The co-inventors are Jean-Francois Laperriere, Prevost, Canada, Thierry Krick, Coteau-du-Lac, Canada, Jacques Durocher, Saint-Jerome, Canada, Ryan Ouckama, Montreal, Canada, Marie-Claude Genereux, Sainte-Therese, Canada, Denis Cote, Saint-Colomban, Canada, Philippe Jean, Terrebonne, Canada, Ken Covo, Pointe-Claire, Canada, Garnet Alexander, Beaconsfield, Canada, and Jean-Marie Bidal, Saint-Jerome, Canada. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,25,951.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,25,951&RS=PN/1,14,25,951

***

U.S. Army Assigned Patent for Vertical Draw System

The U.S. Army, Alexandria, Virginia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,421,340, initially filed Feb. 26, 2020) developed by four co-inventors for a “vertical draw system and method for surface adhesion of crystalline materials.” The co-inventors are Emily Asenath-Smith, Norwich, Vermont, Garrett R. Hoch, Lebanon, New Hampshire, Christopher J. Donnelly, Piermont, New Hampshire, and Jordan M. Hodge, Bradford, Vermont. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,21,340.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,21,340&RS=PN/1,14,21,340

***

Bank of America Assigned Patent for Automated Teller Machine Service Tracking

Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,429,941, initially filed July 1, 2020) developed by two co-inventors for “automated teller machine service tracking.” The co-inventors are Douglas Scott Wilson, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Gary L. Best Jr.,Acwroth, Georgia. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,29,941.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,29,941&RS=PN/1,14,29,941

***

Graham Packaging Assigned Patent for Container with Scuff Resistant Texture

Graham Packaging, York, Pennsylvania, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,427,372, initially filed July 31, 2020) developed by five co-inventors for a “container with scuff resistant texture.” The co-inventors are Alicia Evans, Loveland, Ohio, Tapan Y. Patel, Nashua, New Hampshire, Hassan Mourad, Canton, Michigan, Jesus Gustavo Herrera Perez, Hidalgo, Mexico, and Jose Manuel Diaz, York, Pennsylvania. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,27,372.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,27,372&RS=PN/1,14,27,372

***

Blackpowder Products Assigned Patent for Firearm

Blackpowder Products, Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,428,484, initially filed Jan. 11, 2021) developed by four co-inventors for firearm. The co-inventors are Kyle J. Bachstein, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Kathryn Hack, Farmington, New Hampshire, Jesse Carr, Fremont, New Hampshire, and Michael Guttridge, Boise, Idaho. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,28,484.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,28,484&RS=PN/1,14,28,484

***

Brooks Automation U.S. Assigned Patent for Substrate Transport Apparatus

Brooks Automation U.S., Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,426,865, initially filed Sept. 4, 2018) developed by two co-inventors for a substrate transport apparatus. The co-inventors are Ulysses Gilchrist, Reading, Massachusetts, and Christopher Hofmeister, Hampstead, New Hampshire. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,426,865.PN.&OS=PN/11,426,865&RS=PN/11,426,865

***

Berkshire Grey Operating Assigned Patent for Providing Dynamic Vacuum Pressure at End Effector

Berkshire Grey Operating, Bedford, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,426,881, initially filed Sept. 3, 2020) developed by 19 co-inventors for “systems and methods for providing dynamic vacuum pressure at an end effector using a single vacuum source.” The co-inventors are Thomas Wagner, Concord, Massachusetts, Kevin Ahearn, Nebo, North Carolina, John Richard Amend, Jr.;, Belmont, Massachusetts, Benjamin Cohen, Somerville, Massachusetts, Michael Dawson-Haggerty, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Hartman Fort, Stratham, New Hampshire, Christopher Geyer, Arlington, Massachusetts, Jennifer Eileen King, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Thomas Koletschka, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Michael Cap Koval, Mountain View, California, Kyle Maroney, North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Matthew T. Mason, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, William Chu-Hyon McMahan, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Gene Temple Price, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Joseph Romano, Arlington, Massachusetts, Daniel Smith, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Siddhartha Srinivasa, Seattle, Washington, Prasanna Velagapudi, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Thomas Allen, Reading, Pennsylvania. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=11,426,881.PN.&OS=PN/11,426,881&RS=PN/11,426,881

***

Watts Regulator Assigned Patent for System for Monitoring Backflow Preventer Condition

Watts Regulator, North Andover, Massachusetts, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,427,992, initially filed Dec. 9, 2020) developed by three co-inventors for a “system for monitoring backflow preventer condition.” The co-inventors are Joseph Michael Burke, Deerfield, New Hampshire, Kevin Simon, Somerville, Massachusetts, and Ian David Baynes, Merrimac, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,27,992.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,27,992&RS=PN/1,14,27,992

***

Medtronic Advanced Energy Assigned Patent for RF Output Stage Switching Mechanism

Medtronic Advanced Energy, Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been assigned a patent (No. 11,426,228, initially filed Aug. 2, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for ”RF output stage switching mechanism.” The co-inventors are Jesse A. Smith, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, David Hubelbank, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Duane Marion, Superior, Colorado.The full-text of the patent can be found at https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=1,14,26,228.PN.&OS=PN/1,14,26,228&RS=PN/1,14,26,228