Saga continues of the maybe-or-maybe-not-illegal arcade star with NH connection

A guy named Billy Mitchell holds a special place in a niche-y part of New Hampshire history: In 1999 at the iconic gaming arcade Funspot, a he achieved the first-ever perfect score on an arcade version of Pac-Man – 3,333,270 points over about six hours.

Or did he? That claim and other of Mitchells’ many arcade records have been embroiled in controversy for decades involving whether he used a different circuit board. And the fun continues: Vice just ran a piece about a “forensic expert” who says Mitchell much have cheated when getting a record on Donkey Kong as part of a long-running defamation lawsuit filed by Miller. Here’s the article.

I was never much of a Donkey Kong fan, or Pac Man for that matter. Centipede was a lot more fun.